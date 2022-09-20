Read full article on original website
LA County lifts mask requirement for mass transit, airports
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County has lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs. What You Need To Know. Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction...
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
Climate change groups push city of Irvine to make more aggressive policy
IRVINE, Calif. — Two youth action groups advocating for stronger environmental and climate policy protested Friday, holding colorful signs at an Irvine intersection. Roughly 30 attendees stood on a grassy patch along the intersection of Culver Drive and Alton Parkway at 10 a.m., the first of two planned protests. One group, a local chapter of Fridays for the Future, hopes to influence politicians to increase climate aid to poorer countries. The other group, Reform and Sustain, had more specific local policies in mind.
Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure
Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
Understanding the 'low rider' culture
Los Angeles is known for many things — and as the capital of car culture, one of our city’s most celebrated pastimes and sometimes, one of the most misunderstood is cruising around town in low riders. “The SoCal Scene’s” Kelvin Washington takes a ride to see how the...
Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena
GARDENA (CNS) — A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
