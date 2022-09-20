ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers approve moments of silence in schools bill

By George Stockburger
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2N2m_0i3I1rQK00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have approved two bills that would create a model curriculum to teach students about the events of September 11, 2001, and require a moment of silence in schools.

The two bills were unanimously approved by the State Senate Education Committee on September 20.

School districts would be able to utilize the model curriculum developed and shared by the Pennsylvania Department of Education on the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93.

The department would also be required to share teaching resources on its website for school districts to utilize as each district deems necessary. The curriculum would not be a requirement for schools to teach.

“High school seniors did not witness the tragic events of that fateful morning more than 20 years ago, however, the impact of Sept. 11 is felt to this day,” State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill said. “I am grateful for my colleagues on the Senate Education Committee for approving this measure that would give schools an optional resource to incorporate curriculum of the events on and after 9/11.”

State Senator Doug Mastriano’s bill, Senate Bill 139, would establish a moment of silence in schools on the anniversary of September 11.

