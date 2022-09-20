ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Location is everything’: Trump mocks Biden’s seat at queen’s funeral

By Gitanjali Poonia
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump took at jab at President Joe Biden for his seat at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday. He claimed that he would have been better placed if still in power.

According to Forbes, Biden was sitting in the 14th row for the funeral service that took place at Westminster Abbey. He sat behind other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”

The Forbes report mentions that it is unclear which “Third World countries” Trump is referring to.

“If I were the president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there — and our Country would be much different than it is right now,” he added.

In another Tweet, the former president said: “In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

The Telegraph reported that Commonwealth leaders, who were prioritized after the Queen’s family and other monarchs, sat in front of other leaders for the sake of protocol.

Since Biden is neither related to the queen nor a part of the Commonwealth, he sat behind everyone else. He attended the ceremonies with first lady Jill Biden.

“Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all of the family. It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you’ll never overcome it,” Biden said on Saturday in a press briefing. “So to all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you. You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years,” he added. “We all were. The world’s better for her.”

