Editor’s note: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ involvement in flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard prompted a lot of readers to write. Here are some of their letters. As a teacher, we have been told the state does not have enough money for our schools. Our veteran teachers here in Hillsborough County have not had a raise in three years. Our schools are short-staffed in all areas: teachers, administrators, custodial, bus drivers, cafeteria and office staff. However, our governor was able to create a $12 million budget for an initiative that now includes dealing with undocumented immigrants by flying them to Martha’s Vineyard to keep them out of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO