4d ago

I am Latino and I don’t believe in illegal immigration. I am going to give you the reasons why: 1). We don’t know who is coming in. Latin countries love to empty the jails and send the criminals Mix with with good people. During the Mariel lots of people got killed in south Florida by the Mariel criminals. 2). The cost to support the illegals is 20 billions we have legal residents homeless that we are struggling to find homes for them and the cost to support the homeless is out of control 3) we already have 11 or more millions illegals that are in our country and some have been killing our residents. Our young people are in danger 4). Why don’t they follow the law and come illegal? No, I don’t want illegals

Fritz Hoffmann
4d ago

South Florida has absorbed far too much of the flotsam and jetsam that have boated in,swam in and flown into area fro all over the Caribbean. IF YOU GET south of Ft. Lauderdale it has become a foreign country! Almost every Spanish speaking country has fled here because of the banana republic governments. The political scene here now reflects this and all manner of corruption has exploded. No More Please. Settle in someone else’s backyard

Smoke_Crack_W_Hunter
4d ago

Come legally and be welcomed anywhere in the country. Come illegally and be sent to sanctuary states that received the benefits for being designated as such. Why is this even a question?

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
What readers are saying about Gov. DeSantis and the Martha’s Vineyard immigrants | Letters

Editor’s note: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ involvement in flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard prompted a lot of readers to write. Here are some of their letters. As a teacher, we have been told the state does not have enough money for our schools. Our veteran teachers here in Hillsborough County have not had a raise in three years. Our schools are short-staffed in all areas: teachers, administrators, custodial, bus drivers, cafeteria and office staff. However, our governor was able to create a $12 million budget for an initiative that now includes dealing with undocumented immigrants by flying them to Martha’s Vineyard to keep them out of Florida.
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Texas Sheriff faces ‘influx’ of threats for investigating DeSantis sending migrant flights to northeast

The Texas sheriff probing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s deportation of migrants last week has said his office has received numerous “hateful emails” and threats following the announcement. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff said “there have been numerous threats, an influx of calls to our dispatch and administrative offices, along with hateful emails received” since the announcement of the investigation, Vice News was first to report.“Additionally, as in any instance when our office receives threats precautionary measures will be made for safety of all personnel,” the spokesperson added.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Saturday that...
'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans

Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘deeply alarming’ to White House as he warns of more Martha’s Vineyard flights

The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by...
L. Cane

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
JoAnn Ryan

Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard

Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
