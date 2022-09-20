I am Latino and I don’t believe in illegal immigration. I am going to give you the reasons why: 1). We don’t know who is coming in. Latin countries love to empty the jails and send the criminals Mix with with good people. During the Mariel lots of people got killed in south Florida by the Mariel criminals. 2). The cost to support the illegals is 20 billions we have legal residents homeless that we are struggling to find homes for them and the cost to support the homeless is out of control 3) we already have 11 or more millions illegals that are in our country and some have been killing our residents. Our young people are in danger 4). Why don’t they follow the law and come illegal? No, I don’t want illegals
South Florida has absorbed far too much of the flotsam and jetsam that have boated in,swam in and flown into area fro all over the Caribbean. IF YOU GET south of Ft. Lauderdale it has become a foreign country! Almost every Spanish speaking country has fled here because of the banana republic governments. The political scene here now reflects this and all manner of corruption has exploded. No More Please. Settle in someone else’s backyard
Come legally and be welcomed anywhere in the country. Come illegally and be sent to sanctuary states that received the benefits for being designated as such. Why is this even a question?
Comments / 229