Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
Fire crews rush to downtown Fargo apartment, microwave to blame
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say an overheated microwave prompted a fire call to a downtown Fargo apartment. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, firefighters rushed to the Graver Inn along Roberts St. Turns out an overheated microwave caused alarms to go off and fire crews to...
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
Valley City School District to increase building fund levy
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Valley City school district building fund levy will increase from 12 to 20 mills under a 3-year capital maintenance improvement plan. The Valley City School Board moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of...
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was killed after being hit by a train in downtown Fargo. The Fargo Police Department says at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers responded to the train tracks in the 400 block of Broadway North after receiving a call from BNSF about a potential train versus pedestrian incident.
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury
BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Promising progress for a Minnesota football player who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in Moorhead on September 9. Conner Erickson, a senior captain on the Brainerd football team, has been taken off of the ventilator and sedation this week. In an update on his CaringBridge page, Conner’s family says he was also just moved out of the pediatric ICU and is now recovering in a standard pediatric room.
