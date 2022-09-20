Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl

Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!

Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top.

