Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl

By Matt Preis, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!

Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top.

Animalkind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships of animals. We wouldn't be able to show the world all of this kindness if it weren't for people like you who capture these moments on camera!

If you have a video, photo, or even a story you want to share, click the link below to tell us all about it. Someone from the animalkind team will reach out to you if we want to tell a story about your kind moment.

Not sure what kind of content to submit? Check us out on your preferred social media platform and look around! We cover all sorts of good news moments of humans, U.S. military, animals, members of the, kind kids, sportsmanship on and off the field, and more!

There's enough bad news out there! Help us show the world how much good news we have all around us.

USA TODAY

