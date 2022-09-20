ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Agents save hiker suffering from heat injury in Pima Canyon

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says Search and Rescue unit agents found a person in need of help during a hike.

A group of agents helped a hiker who had heat exposure-related symptoms, according to PCSD Search and Rescue.

The unit agents teamed up with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Rural Metro Fire to save the hiker.

PCSD would like to remind everyone to take precautions when outside, even if the temperatures begin to cool off.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

