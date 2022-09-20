Read full article on original website
Nonstop Crime? Shooting at Burnstead Drive in Billings Leaves One Injured
Earlier tonight, around 5:29 PM at the 1900 Block of Burnstead Drive, Billings Police received a report of two males in a physical altercation. After gunshots rang out, both males fled the scene in opposite directions. BPD detained two people of interest from this event, and report that unknown injuries...
Phone Thief? Robbery near 2500 Block of 1st Ave in Billings
Around 12:53 this morning, an individual here in Billings entered a business nearby the 2500 block of 1st Ave North. That block contains the Best Western Clock Tower Inn, Stellas, Pub Station, Edams, and others. The suspect stole the phone of the victim, and threatened to harm them, before BPD...
KULR8
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings
Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
Billings police investigating shooting near Rims
Police received a report of three men involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, according to a tweet from Billings police.
2 men charged with running large theft ring from Billings
Two men accused of being involved in a large theft ring based on the Billings South Side were charged Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
Absarokee family battling flooding in basement
An Absarokee family is facing a tough situation: gallons of water flooding the basement. The Snyders have lived there two months and attribute the flooding to a ditch overgrown with grass.
Rimrock Mall Needs Donations to Help Feed Billings and Yellowstone County
Do you have a ton of perishable food just sitting around not being eaten? What about clothes or household items collecting dust? Instead of keeping them in your pantry or closet, how about letting someone less fortunate use the things you aren't using? If any of that interests you, you need to stop by Rimrock Mall. Right now, they're giving back to the community in a big way.
Your Chance to Hitch Up a New Camper with Tumbleweed of Billings
In passing, a new-to-Montana co-worker said that if she won a chunk of money, she'd use it to buy a camper to get out and explore Big Sky Country. So I'm certain she'll be buying at least one raffle ticket for a chance to win a $41,000+ camper from Tumbleweed of Billings.
In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September
The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away
A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
Woman charged with attempted murder for Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman accused of shooting a man who reported her to police for stealing his car was charged Tuesday.
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
A Spaniel Mix? Ari Is Ready For You to Adopt In Billings!
Another week, another Wet Nose ready for you to adopt! This time around, we welcomed in Ari. A spaniel mix, at 8 years old. For details on Ari, visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter page using the button below!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been...
Your Friends Need Help! St. Vincent De Paul Billings Auction Starts Today
Today, St. Vincent De Paul (SVDP) in Billings kicks off their online "Friends Helping Friends" auction, going through the 30th of September, in partnership with Procter Law and Intermountain Healthcare. What items are available?. This year, a wide range of items are available. From trips to Los Cabos, Tuscany, and...
