Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Assault on 2400 Block of 11th Ave North in Billings

Around 2:24 am today, Billings Police received a call to the 2400 block of 11th Ave North. Allegedly, multiple individuals were looking into a persons truck, and the victim took notice. One of the juveniles pulled a gun on the victim. At some point, BPD located all the juveniles nearby...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times

BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Rimrock Mall Needs Donations to Help Feed Billings and Yellowstone County

Do you have a ton of perishable food just sitting around not being eaten? What about clothes or household items collecting dust? Instead of keeping them in your pantry or closet, how about letting someone less fortunate use the things you aren't using? If any of that interests you, you need to stop by Rimrock Mall. Right now, they're giving back to the community in a big way.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Cat Country 102.9

In Montana, We Give Away A Gun-A-Day in September

The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is set up to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire and has done everything from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured. The Gun A Day Giveaway is an annual fundraiser from Billings Firefighters Local 521 when...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Same Name, Huge Differences. Another Billings is 1200 Miles Away

A press release we received today from the City of Billings shared details of a recent visit to the Magic City by representatives from another town that shares our name, Billings, Missouri. The group met with Mayor Bill Cole while they were in town, to discuss the possibility of a sister-city relationship. The goodwill gesture is largely symbolic, but it's fun to think about an alternate Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

