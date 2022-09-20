Father Fred Fall Food Drive Needs Your Help

Take the time to help Father Fred fight food insecurity.

Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 9 is the Fall Food Drive. They’ll have representatives at local grocery stores and they are gladly accepting donations.

Although, right now they are in need of people to help run the donation and drop off site. You can get involved with a group of people to help work to fill up their Father Fred Pantry.

We’ll have all the resources for you to be able to sign up and help out.

To start your own volunteer crew, you can email jray@fatherfred.org or call 231-221-4003.