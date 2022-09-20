ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Father Fred Fall Food Drive Needs Your Help

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeSMl_0i3HyXOp00

Take the time to help Father Fred fight food insecurity.

Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 9 is the Fall Food Drive. They’ll have representatives at local grocery stores and they are gladly accepting donations.

Although, right now they are in need of people to help run the donation and drop off site. You can get involved with a group of people to help work to fill up their Father Fred Pantry.

We’ll have all the resources for you to be able to sign up and help out.

To start your own volunteer crew, you can email jray@fatherfred.org or call 231-221-4003.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Dick Family Farm and Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch Ready for the Fall Season

It feels like fall outside, so it’s time for fall activities. Dick Family Farm in McBain opened for the season on Friday. “We have petting zoo animals, some barnyard animals that you can come and feed and pet. We also have a corn bin where the kids can play in the corn, and the hay bell mountain with it has four slides on it this year,” said Lynnae Dick, Co-owner of Dick Family Farm.
MCBAIN, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy