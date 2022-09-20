Read full article on original website
Chelsea Johns
3d ago
we can't even handle the hordes of homeless and the rental crisis... how is adding more bodies of ppl who have committed crimes help that.... riddle me that?
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona.
Migrants, long the focus of political rhetoric, have become props on planes and buses
For five months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to Democrat-led cities to draw attention to the number of people arriving at the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken it to another level.
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Rep. Jayapal suggests solution to border crisis is creating more 'ways to come in here legally'
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., suggested Tuesday on CNN that the best way to solve the illegal immigration crisis is to simply legalize more immigration. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper observed that the number of arrests at the border has spiked, and asked for Jayapal's thoughts on how blue states can share the burden.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defends Busing Migrants Out of State: 'We Help Them'
The mayor of El Paso stressed on Sunday the measures his city is taking to ensure migrants are sent to places they need to go and that best fit their needs.
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Texas Dumps Two Busloads of Migrants in Front of Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence
Florida and Texas’ plan to transport migrants to “leftist” cities culminated in a pair of cruel publicity stunts in a 12-hour span this week, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering two busloads be dropped off outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning.The buses that arrived in Washington, D.C. carried about 100 migrants, Fox News reported, most of whom were nationals from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.Video circulating online from the scene showed a group of young men, women, and children carrying backpacks, pillows, and blankets as they chatted outside Harris’ residence with nowhere to go...
Border Wall Construction Resumes Under President Joe Biden
Myles Traphagen didn’t need a government presentation to tell him that border wall construction was kicking back up. He saw everything he needed on a recent visit to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge and the Coronado National Forest, near the town of Sasabe in southern Arizona. As the...
buzzfeednews.com
Border Agents Keep Sending Immigrants To Wrong Addresses With Little Regard For How It Could Affect Their Court Cases, Advocates Say
By the time the men made it to the downtown Sacramento address that a US immigration official had written on their forms, the sandals they were given at the border had been destroyed. Instead of space at a shelter they were promised, they stood in front of a closed office building.
Border chief: GOP governors are "lying" to migrants, worsening crisis
The Biden administration's top border official blamed Republican governors for luring more migrants to the U.S. with promises of free relocation to Washington, New York and elsewhere, NBC News reported Friday. Driving the news: Chris Magnus, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron...
Mad about migrant flights? Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law
Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have done the American people a huge favor. With their chartered flights and buses carrying illegal aliens to elite coastal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard and liberal sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, they have single-handedly exposed the left’s hypocrisy on border security and illegal immigration.
Liz Cheney says she is willing to campaign for Democrats
On Saturday, while discussing the upcoming midterm elections, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said she would be willing to campaign for Democrats instead of those in her party if they support claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Saddest victims of Biden's border crisis: Unaccompanied brothers aged 2 and 6 are intercepted by CBP in Texas with contact details of relatives scrawled on their t-shirts
A heartbreaking photo shows two unaccompanied brothers aged just two and six intercepted by border agents after they traveled from Guatemala to Texas. The siblings, who have not been identified, had contact details of US-based relatives scrawled on their t-shirts. Border patrol agents found the children Tuesday morning near La...
Influx of migrants from GOP-led states tests Dem strongholds
There are few places in the U.S. with a more deeply ingrained reputation as a refuge for immigrants than New York City, where the Statue of Liberty rises from the harbor as a symbol of welcome for the worn and weary.But for Mayor Eric Adams, reconciling that image with an influx of migrants landing in the city, including thousands being bused there by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, is proving difficult. The city is struggling to accommodate what Adams says has totaled more than 13,000 asylum seekers, leading him to explore whether New York can ease its practices...
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
Calls grow to investigate DeSantis over misinformation given to migrants
Misinformation given to a group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., has raised calls for an investigation into whether Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis intentionally misled the asylum-seekers, potentially violating the law. The group of 50 were not only promised housing and employment — immigration law experts say...
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Biden immigration policies spur 'staggering' death toll
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three showed the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four, below, looks at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
