Local COVID Cases Decline
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 42 positive COVID-19 test results. Last week’s report showed 90 reported cases. Of the 42 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 38 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 13 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Annette Morris, 74
Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.
Kevin Stanley, 65, of Early
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Christian Xavier Garcia, 27, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Christian Xavier Garcia, 27 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Sulphur, Oklahoma.
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Lee Valdez age 54, of Brownwood, passed away September 21st, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. on Sunday, September 25, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, September 26, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman
Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. There will be a private interment at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Friday Night Scoreboard
Brookesmith at Blackwell (Saturday) Medina 54, Santa Anna 8 (Thursday) Ranger 62, Gustine 16 (Thursday) Canyon West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14 (Thursday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
Comanche County Road 340 Bridge Replacement Project Begins Monday
COMANCHE COUNTY – Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will begin replacement of the bridge on CR 340 at Leon River. Barricades and detour will be in place on Monday in preparation of bridge demolition which will begin on Tues. Oct. 4. Bridge reconstruction will begin the week of Oct. 10.
CR 257 one-vehicle accident claims one life
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation concluded a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling...
