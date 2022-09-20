Read full article on original website
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Remember his hot start last year? Michigan RB Blake Corum has topped it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum had just been stopped one yard short of a first down, with the clock ticking under 30 seconds before halftime, when Michigan got a second wind. The fourth-ranked Wolverines were already on the ropes, trailing Maryland by 3 points and stagnating on both...
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Momentum change and a career day
ANN ARBOR – Maryland was expected to be more of a formidable opponent than Michigan’s first three of the 2022 season, and the Terrapins proved it Saturday. The Wolverines prevailed 34-27, but it took a career day from a running back and two takeaways from the defense to remain unscathed with a 4-0 record.
With no Erick All, Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker emerges as go-to target
ANN ARBOR – After totaling three catches in Michigan’s first three games, tight end Luke Schoonmaker was asked Tuesday if he and fellow tight end Erick All were campaigning for more targets moving forward. Schoonmaker responded by emphasizing the selflessness of the tight end room, but with All...
Michigan football missing three starters, backup RB vs. Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without three starters and a key player on offense on Saturday, testing the team’s depth in its Big Ten opener. Tight end Erick All, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and running back Donovan Edwards have all been ruled out for the game against Maryland (Noon, FOX), a team spokesman confirmed, a considerable blow for an unbeaten team looking to continue its hot start in conference play.
Michigan injury report, depth chart: Projected Week 4 lineup vs. Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With the easy non-conference schedule out of the way, Michigan will (finally) get to play some big-boy football this weekend. The fourth-ranked Wolverines host Maryland in their Big Ten opener on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium (Noon, FOX), and the expectation is that the high-powered Terps offense will provide some sort of test.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
Live updates: Detroit Lions hit the road to face Minnesota Vikings in Week 3
Justin Jackson dropped on the return out of the end zone. Heck of a special teams play. St. Brown limps off the field after making a first-down catch. Went off on own power, but still not a great sight. Trainers appear to be looking at his ankle/lower leg on the sideline. Third-and-1 -- Chark is there for the first-down catch. Nice job by Goff to get out of the pocket to avoid a charging Danielle Hunter. St. Brown back in the game after getting right foot/ankle re-taped. Goff throws it away. Second-and-10 --
Hard work paying off for Michigan football walk-ons from Chelsea
ANN ARBOR – When Michigan’s Hunter Neff and Joe Taylor returned to the locker room after the team’s season-opening victory over Colorado State on Sept. 3, they were in for quite the surprise when they checked their phones. Both received copious text messages after the walk-ons from...
Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former coach Lloyd Carr
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan will name the only tunnel leading onto the field inside Michigan Stadium after former football coach Lloyd Carr, who won the program’s last national championship. UM’s Board of Regents unanimously approved dedicating the tunnel as Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium....
How to watch Lions at Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (1-1) hit the road for their first taste of NFC North action, with a Week 3 trip to face the Minnesota Vikings (1-1). Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into Week 3:
Michigan vs. Maryland score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan’s football team is expected to face its toughest challenge of the season Saturday when it opens Big Ten play against Maryland. But how much of a test will it be? The Terrapins also are 3-0 and are coming off a 34-27 win over a solid SMU team, but they needed a 14-point fourth quarter to prevail.
Ann Arbor football highlights: Saline maintains SEC-Red supremacy behind 4 TDs from CJ Carr
Saline continued its strong hold on the Southeastern Conference Red on Friday led by star quarterback CJ Carr. Carr was firing on all cylinders as he passed for four touchdowns as Saline routed Ann Arbor Skyline 49-6. The 5-star Notre Dame QB commit connected with three different receivers all in...
Some Michigan football tickets against undefeated Maryland going for under $50
It’s a battle of two undefeated teams as the Big Ten schedule begins for the Michigan Wolverines football team. If you’re planning on going to The Big House to see the game against Maryland, you can purchase some last-minute tickets for fairly cheap at these sites:. The 4th...
Detroit Lions tickets at Minnesota are going for under $50
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - It’s only game three, but this weekend’s Detroit Lions game is one of the biggest of the season as they take on division rival Minnesota on the road. There are some last-minute tickets for the game going for under $50 at these sites:. The Lions...
You vote, we go: Pick which Ann Arbor-area Week 6 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR – Which Ann Arbor-area high school football game will we be sending one of our award-winning photographers to for a Week 6 matchup?. Readers will get to decide where our photographer heads on Friday to capture images that subscribers will then be able to receive free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half-off photo-related merchandise.
Michigan beats Maryland with huge 4th quarter: Live updates recap
It was closer than most everyone expected, but Michigan improves to 4-0 and wins its Big Ten opener. Maryland falls to 3-1. The Wolverines hit the road for the first time this season next Saturday, visiting Iowa for a noon ET kick. The Hawkeyes play tonight at Rutgers. Blake Corum finishes with 243 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Michigan.
Game Day Ann Arbor! See Player of the Week winner, Week 5 schedule and more
ANN ARBOR – Another Friday night of high school football in the Ann Arbor area is here. And just like always, MLive has you covered with tons of coverage that you’ll need to prepare for all the action.
Lions’ Julian Okwara could see increased role after making season debut last week
ALLEN PARK -- Julian Okwara made his season debut last week. And now the third-year versatile defender could see an increased role with injuries hitting the Detroit Lions ahead of Week 3′s date with the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions announced that defensive lineman John Cominsky underwent hand surgery earlier...
Lions at Vikings: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 3
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-1) are on the road for the first time of the year, with a tough NFC North test against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) in Week 2. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history:
Whitmore Lake rolls to fourth straight win behind balanced offensive attack
WHITMORE LAKE – Caleb Moore knew his moment would come and he was more than ready for it on Friday. The Whitmore Lake senior quarterback stepped up when needed and accounted for three touchdowns to help the Trojans roll past Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 34-14. Moore was accustomed to...
