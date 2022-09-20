ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football missing three starters, backup RB vs. Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without three starters and a key player on offense on Saturday, testing the team’s depth in its Big Ten opener. Tight end Erick All, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and running back Donovan Edwards have all been ruled out for the game against Maryland (Noon, FOX), a team spokesman confirmed, a considerable blow for an unbeaten team looking to continue its hot start in conference play.
