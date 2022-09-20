ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

WALB 10

Sylvester Police investigating shots fired

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home

Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Albany railroad intersection to close Sunday, Monday for repaving

On Sunday, September 25, the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W. Residence Avenue. The road closure is expected to last...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s road work alert

ALBANY, GA – Good Life City motorists should be aware that the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Sunday as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W....
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy safely located, police say

UPDATE 9/22/2022 9:00 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Jarell Richardson has been located and returned home safely. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing boy. According to police, Jarell Richardson, age 11, was last seen in the 1200 block of Benning Drive, at around 4:00 p.m. on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries in Albany armed robbery

Albany police responded to Murphy's Express, in the 200 block of Cordele Road, on Tuesday evening for an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who told police that he was cleaning the exterior of the business when he was approached by a man demanding money. A man...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Columbus man sentenced in attempting to distribute meth through prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is one of three sentenced after being found guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine through Macon State Prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Daquann Marquez Epps was sentenced to serve six years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
COLUMBUS, GA
power98fm.com

Bus Driver Tells Black Kids They Belong In The Back Of The Bus

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A bus driver in Morgan Georgia...
MORGAN, GA

