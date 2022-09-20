Read full article on original website
CDC report: Newburgh reservoir polluted by firefighting foam used at Stewart Air National Guard base
The CDC says the chemicals found in the reservoir came from the nearby Stewart Air National Guard base.
State police: Headless, handless body found in Fishkill 42 years ago identified as NYC woman
On May 26, the victim was identified as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake. She was 44 at the time of her death.
False fire alarm forces Middletown students, teachers to stand in rain
A fire alarm caused Orange County elementary school students to evacuate and stand in the heavy rain on Wednesday.
St. Francis Medical Center announces closure, leaving Trenton with just 1 hospital
The city of Trenton and its 90,000 residents will soon be down to just one hospital and its one emergency room. St. Francis Medical Center is closing. Many residents will soon have to travel across town to get the care they need. “It’s sad – for the residents, for the...
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
Rockland County chefs to appear on different cooking shows
Tara Ciannella, a private chef, and caterer at Tara’s Italian Cucina, will star on the newest season of Hell’s Kitchen. Chris Holland, of the eatery Kantina, will be competing on Guy’s Grocery Games.
State police: North Babylon man killed in Southern State Parkway crash
State police have identified the victim of a deadly Saturday morning car crash on the Southern State Parkway.
Annual Ujamaa Festival to take place this weekend in Wyandanch
The fifth annual Ujamaa Fest will take over Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
Widower fights for late husband's pension, 6 years later
Six years after her husband’s death, Judy Lynch is still fighting to receive his hard earned pension.
NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
New Rochelle woman says being a domestic abuse survivor making it harder to get apartment in area
A New Rochelle woman says being a domestic abuse survivor is making it harder for her to get an apartment in New Rochelle.
NYPD: 17-year-old shot in the Bronx, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
Bronx mother reunited with her son after he allegedly wandered off school property
A Bronx mother was happily reunited with her son after he allegedly walked off of school property earlier this week.
Man accused of killing Bronx teen basketball star to appear in court
The accused killer of 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks is scheduled to make an appearance in court today.
Port Jervis dog recovering following hit-and-run
The dog named Rivers ran off from his owners in Orange County when he was spooked by a recent thunderstorm.
