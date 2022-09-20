Read full article on original website
Autumn Has Arrived, Are You Ready For It In Buffalo, New York
Now that fall has arrived in Western New York, it's finally time to fully embrace all that autumn has to offer in Buffalo. No matter how much I've rallied against it, we can finally begin to embrace all of the apple-cinnamon and pumpkin-spice stuff that we've seen on shelves in stores for the last few weeks around town.
President of Totally Buffalo talks Mercy Flight BASH on New 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The BASH for Mercy Flight is happening tomorrow night. The party with a purpose gets underway at 7 p.m. at Riverworks. Mary Friona-Celani, president of Totally Buffalo, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her personal experience with Mercy Flight. Watch the full segment above.
Paws in the Park returns to Grand Island for special annual event
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA held its 29th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser this past Saturday. The event is held at Beaver Island State Park and invites people to come with or without a pet for a scenic two-mile walk. According to the SPCA this...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
Groundbreaking held for new City of Buffalo apartment community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official groundbreaking for a new apartment community in the City of Buffalo was held on Thursday. The apartment complex is called The Rails, and it's creating more than 300 apartments, retail space, and office space right near the corner of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Erie County New York Names Today After Goo Goo Dolls
Today is turning out to be a very special day for Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls. The Goo Goo Dolls are back in their hometown tonight at Key Bank Center to wrap up their 2022 summer tour and they just received a very special honor from their hometown. Erie County...
ubspectrum.com
Newly opened Plantae is first and only vegan grocery store in Buffalo city limits
Until summer 2022, the city of Buffalo had no vegan grocery store. Donisha Gant wanted to change that. On July 30, Gant, 25, opened Plantae, a vegan grocery store, located at 212 Grant St. After saving up for a year, Gant made her vision a reality. Some of Plantae’s best-selling...
Cooper Sign Company in Niagara Falls celebrates a century
John Cooper says when his grandfather started the Cooper Sign Business in 1922 it was a different time "Back then you had to have talent, and you had to have a can of paint and a brush"
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash
According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York
Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
spectrumlocalnews.com
SUNY professor: Most concerning price increases in Western NY are groceries, houses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Inflation is affecting the lives of many across the nation — that means the cost of living is also rising. Fred Floss, a professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, says the most concerning increase we're seeing in Western New York is higher grocery prices.
Buffalo Bills Offering New Kids Club: “Mini Mafia”
The Buffalo Bills are on a roll this season and we all know that Buffalo Bills fans are known as the Bills Mafia. Now your kids can join the Mafia family. It is no secret that when you are born in Buffalo, you are going to be a Bills fan. I grew up in West Seneca and I have tons of pictures of me rocking theJoe Fergerson jersey. My brothers and I would pretend to be Bruce Smith or Andre Reed in the yard when we played pick-up football.
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
