Labor Issues

Beach Radio

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?

Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

NJ creates division to help crime victims, break cycle of violence

The state of New Jersey now has an office specifically devoted to servicing victims of sexual, domestic and other types of violence. The Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the creation of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance. It'll bring together victim-related services and violence intervention and prevention services that are currently dispersed throughout the Department of Law and Public Safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?

The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lifestyle
Labor Issues
Restaurants
Politics
Jobs
Food & Drinks
Beach Radio

Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets

While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
REAL ESTATE
Beach Radio

NJ might allow electronic license plates that you can customize

TRENTON – Is there nothing that can’t get a tech upgrade? Lawmakers are advancing a plan to allow for digital license plates on vehicles in New Jersey. Esteban Nunez, legislative director for Reviver, the company that created the first digital license plate platform, said the plates can be updated with different specialty insignias and slogans purchased from the state, Amber alerts – or even a message saying that car had been stolen.
NFL
Beach Radio

NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’

TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
POLITICS
Beach Radio

Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?

OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
VERMONT STATE
Beach Radio

Murphy doubles down on NJ future offshore wind plans

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey’s target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID

Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
EDUCATION
Beach Radio

Another interest rate hike: NJ economist explains who will hurt

With the Federal Reserve announcing another big interest rate hike on Wednesday to combat inflation, life continues to get more difficult and expensive for New Jersey residents living paycheck to paycheck and relying on their credit cards to make ends meet. The Fed has raised rates 0.75% to slow the...
BUSINESS
Beach Radio

