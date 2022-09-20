Read full article on original website
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?
Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
NJ creates division to help crime victims, break cycle of violence
The state of New Jersey now has an office specifically devoted to servicing victims of sexual, domestic and other types of violence. The Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the creation of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance. It'll bring together victim-related services and violence intervention and prevention services that are currently dispersed throughout the Department of Law and Public Safety.
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Is Anyone Else Beyond Annoyed At New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Increase In 2023?
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that according to NJ.com, New Jersey's minimum wage will be increasing by more than $1.00 starting in the new year. The hourly increase will be an additional $1.13 making the new minimum wage $14.13 as of January 1st, 2023.
NJ residents agree gun violence is a problem, but split on how to solve it
Fewer than 1 in 10 New Jerseyans say they are not all that worried about the amount of violent gun encounters in the United States in recent years, but the latest Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds party lines divide how residents think the issue can be fixed. Seventy-two percent of respondents in...
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
NJ might allow electronic license plates that you can customize
TRENTON – Is there nothing that can’t get a tech upgrade? Lawmakers are advancing a plan to allow for digital license plates on vehicles in New Jersey. Esteban Nunez, legislative director for Reviver, the company that created the first digital license plate platform, said the plates can be updated with different specialty insignias and slogans purchased from the state, Amber alerts – or even a message saying that car had been stolen.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?
OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
Murphy doubles down on NJ future offshore wind plans
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey’s target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
Do You Fake It? New Jersey is One of the Leading States in Fake Sick Days in America
Growing up I used to marvel at those students who each year would get the "perfect attendance" award. The idea of being in class every day of the semester was astonishing. Let's be honest we all, well most, took a sick day during the school year. So for those who made it in every single day, I applaud you.
Another interest rate hike: NJ economist explains who will hurt
With the Federal Reserve announcing another big interest rate hike on Wednesday to combat inflation, life continues to get more difficult and expensive for New Jersey residents living paycheck to paycheck and relying on their credit cards to make ends meet. The Fed has raised rates 0.75% to slow the...
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
