Greg Young
4d ago
Sorry, coffee is all about being good, and while I may like my coffee black, that doesnt mean I will be buying it from a black owned business any time soon!!! This is rediculous and just the type of slant fischer would place on Louisville owned businesses!!! What ever happened to free trade???
leoweekly.com
Hauck’s Corner, A New Bar And Restaurant That Carries On Its Predecessor’s Legacy, Is Now Open Seven Days A Week
Hauck’s Corner (1000 Goss Ave.), a bar and restaurant on the site of a legendary Germantown business, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m, as of yesterday. Although Hauck’s Corner is “new,” it carries on a historic legacy: the space is a renovation of what was once Hauck’s Handy Store, a grocery store and community spot. George Hauck, who took the business over from his parents, died in September 2020 at the age of 100, but he was a neighborhood celebrity known for his friendliness and generosity. A framed photo of him now hangs near the entrance to Hauck’s Corner.
wdrb.com
Nonprofit music venue The Monarch moving into long-empty space in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New life is coming to a long-empty space on Bardstown Road in the heart of the Highlands. The old Bearno's near The Eagle restaurant is transforming into a music venue called The Monarch. It's not a bar or a restaurant, rather a co-working space for artists to collaborate and perform.
spectrumnews1.com
Sweet buttery goodness is only a light away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sure Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, but that’s not the reason it’s a fan favorite. Ask just about anyone who’s saddled up to a booth at the steakhouse and they’ll surely rave about the warm basket of biscuits with honey cinnamon butter delivered to each table.
WHAS 11
Texas Roadhouse 'rolls' out honey cinnamon butter candles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of Texas Roadhouse can now savor the aroma of its famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home. Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter candles “roll” out to the public Sept. 23 on the American steakhouse's website, while supplies last. A representative...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Fans come ready to rock at Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville
Thousands of fans attend Louder Than Life in Louisville to rock out. The festival has been growing over the years since starting in 2014. Organizers are expecting a massive crowd this year.
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
wdrb.com
Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning celebrates Keith Kaiser's 15 years of waking up to fun and laughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning is celebrating 15 years of Keith Kaiser. His 15th anniversary is Saturday, Sept. 24. To celebrate, WDRB in the Morning counted down Keith's top 10 moments on the show. The team also shared Facebook comments from viewers on what they love about Keith and their favorite memories of him.
wdrb.com
Enjoy Mexican cuisine at this week's Be Our Guest: El Nopal
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at El Nopal. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican entrees, such as enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and more. Walk into any of the 40 restaurants and enjoy dishes like a burrito bigger than your head or El Nopal's most popular dish, the Arroz con Pollo. The plate comes with rice and chicken topped in queso.
Rare bourbon bottle online auction is tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A museum in Louisville is holding “Art of Bourbon” – its fifth annual auction of rare bottles. Speed Art Museum’s fundraising auction is 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. tonight – Thursday, Sept. 22. The auction’s online portion is free to bid, but registration is required via artofbourbon.org.
WLKY.com
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
WLKY.com
Louder Than Life 2022: Your guide to Louisville's big rock festival
For the second week in a row, Louisville will play host to a plethora of musicians as the 2022 edition of Louder Than Life begins Thursday. The Bourbon and Beyond festival brought a whopping 140,000 people to the Highland Festival Grounds last week, and another big crowd is expected for Derby City's annual hard rock festival.
WLKY.com
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Parkside Home Was Renovated To Be Environmentally Friendly
This four-bedroom home in the Parkside neighborhood of Louisville was showcased in the Home Builders Association of Louisville Remodeled Homes Tour 2022. The home was renovated by architect Clive Pohl and landscape architect John Korfhage with a focus on energy savings and sustainability. With solar panels on the roof, insulated walls, and triple-pane windows, it's easy to see how the energy bill can be as low as $14, according to the realtor.
wdrb.com
LANE | Family fun is a full-time gig for the McFarland family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - When we last checked in with Louisville's McFarland family, it was a little over two years ago, early in the pandemic and they were just starting to get big on social media. A blinding lights dance video had over 10 million views. The dream was for...
WLKY.com
Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
