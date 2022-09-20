ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police: Rockford man arrested for child porn

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Tuesday for child pornography.

Deputies, along with Illinois State Police and The Illinois Attorney General’s Office-Internet Crimes Against Children, executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Hooker Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. Numerous images of child porn were recovered.

Brian E. Broughton, 38, was brought into custody. He has been charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

