ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, LA

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

'Active shooter' hoax comes to St. Mary; Morgan City schools locked down

The active shooter hoaxes that have afflicted many states this week came to St. Mary Parish on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said. One of a series of similar threats that have appeared from Oregon to Virginia came in to the Morgan City Police Department, saying an active shooter was at Berwick Junior High and on Berwick High School's nonexistent second floor.
MORGAN CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Patterson, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Patterson, LA
Education
Patterson, LA
Crime & Safety
wbrz.com

Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion

BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday. Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.
theadvocate.com

Woman pretended to be a deputy, faked paperwork to spring someone from jail, sheriff says

A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
stmarynow.com

Local agencies make marijuana arrests

Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Linus High School#Linus K12#Patterson High School
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy