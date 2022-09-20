Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
'Active shooter' hoax comes to St. Mary; Morgan City schools locked down
The active shooter hoaxes that have afflicted many states this week came to St. Mary Parish on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said. One of a series of similar threats that have appeared from Oregon to Virginia came in to the Morgan City Police Department, saying an active shooter was at Berwick Junior High and on Berwick High School's nonexistent second floor.
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
Teacher at Woodlawn High placed on leave pending investigation of using racial slurs
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents and students at Woodlawn High are outraged after hearing allegations that a teacher used racial slurs in the classroom. “I think the complaint was filed officially last week,” said Eugene Collins with the NAACP. Collins says some parents and students contacted his organization...
wbrz.com
School system getting law enforcement involved amid claims teacher used slurs, went drinking with students
BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High teacher has been reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students. According to the NAACP, the teacher used racial slurs toward students and accompanied students to off-campus events while "consuming multiple alcoholic drinks." The NAACP says it turned over videos of...
wbrz.com
Violent brawl caught on video at McKinley High; at least one student facing expulsion
BATON ROUGE - A school resource officer had to help administrators break up a brawl that was caught on video at McKinley High School on Wednesday. Video obtained by WBRZ showed multiple students throwing punches at the campus and knocking over what appears to be a school employee at one point in the fight. No arrests were made, but school officials said one student may face expulsion.
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
theadvocate.com
Woman pretended to be a deputy, faked paperwork to spring someone from jail, sheriff says
A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
stmarynow.com
Local agencies make marijuana arrests
Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Knowledge of the law (and courtesy towards one's neighbor) hasn't seemed to have caught on yet for some residents of Scott and police there handed out friendly (and costly) reminders.
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
Louisiana Mother Arrested, Accused of Throwing Child Off Bridge
A mother in Houma, Louisiana is behind bars. WGNO reported that a mother in Houma was arrested Friday after she allegedly threw her child from a bridge. Houma police say that 30-year-old Asha Randolph threw her 18-month-old son over the ledge of the Liberty Street Bridge. The child was rescued...
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
Lafayette man arrested on obscenity charges, third offense
At approximately 4 p.m. on August 31, 2022 Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an obscenity complaint at the Cecilia Public Library, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.
theadvocate.com
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
wbrz.com
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
State Representative Stuart Bishop enters rehab for alcoholism
Lafayette state representative Stuart Bishop is entering a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism following a recent statement.
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
