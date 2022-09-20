Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Kings collide: The 5 best mid laners at Worlds 2022
At the League of Legends World Championship, every single role will look to perform to its utmost best to be essential for a team’s success. This year, however, the mid lane at Worlds might be one of the most stacked roles in the tournament’s history. Multiple icons will...
dotesports.com
Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
The 2022 World Championship is upon us, League of Legends fanatics. One of the biggest events in esports has finally arrived, with 24 top teams battling it out over the course of a month to decide which region will be taking home the Summoner’s Cup. This tournament will be...
dotesports.com
Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?
The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
dotesports.com
Los Angeles Gladiators DPS Patiphan retires from competitive Overwatch
Of all the legends of competitive Overwatch, very few have managed to compete in drastically different eras of the game. Those who do cement themselves in the game’s history for good. One of those multi-talented players has decided to end his journey within the competitive scene today. Patiphan Chaiwong,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Cloud9 leave Movistar Riders in shambles after 2-0 domination at ESL Pro League season 16
Cloud9 breezed past Movistar Riders 2-0 today in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group D to practically secure a spot in the playoffs. The result leaves the team led by Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov in a comfortable spot in the group because they have yet to lose a map in EPL season 16. This practically leaves Movistar Riders without a chance to make the playoffs since they have a 0-3 record and Team Liquid and FURIA are also undefeated in the tournament so far.
dotesports.com
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
dotesports.com
All Splatfest titles and rewards in Splatoon 3
Splatfests return as the main way for Inklings and Octolings to express their love for Turf Battles in Splatoon 3. By inking enough of the Splatfest-specific maps, players can earn points for their selected teams to earn plentiful rewards after the Splatfest concludes. One of the many ways that players...
dotesports.com
Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun
The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
What is ADR in VALORANT and what’s a good ADR to shoot for?
Everyday, millions of people login to grind Riot’s hit FPS game. VALORANT is incredibly popular among a vast variety of players and continues to prove its worth with consistent updates, seasons, and more. Many who start out with this first-person-shooter can find themselves in a sort of slump as...
dotesports.com
Carlos Rodriguez resigns as CEO of G2 Esports
Carlos Rodriguez has stepped down as CEO of G2 Esports, the company announced today. Rodriguez was placed on eight-week leave earlier this week after he was seen partying with alleged misogynist and human trafficker Andrew Tate in a video posted to Twitter. Today, he has parted ways with the company entirely.
dotesports.com
All Worlds 2022 Pick ‘Em and Crystal Ball rewards
Fans around the world have been waiting for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship ever since the Summer Split came to its conclusion in the middle of September. Now, 24 of the best teams from around the globe are ready to battle for the ultimate prize: the Summoner’s Cup.
dotesports.com
Worlds 2022: Predicting this year’s Dade award, the group to watch, and the 2022 champion
One of the best and most exciting times of the year is upon us, League of Legends fans. Another competitive season has zoomed past in the blink of an eye, and with every champion crowned and the celebrations finished, everyone’s eyes are now set on the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
dotesports.com
Krafton’s $2 million PUBG Global Championship is bigger and better than ever this year
The most exciting time of the year is approaching for PUBG fans because the Global Championship kicks off this fall. Krafton provided details about the international tournament, including the schedule, format, and prize pool in a press release. The Global Championship will feature the 32 best teams in the world,...
dotesports.com
Fracture has a new look on VALORANT PBE servers
Fracture is receiving major changes in the coming future, according to a video released from the current VALORANT PBE patch. It has been over a year since Fracture hit VALORANT servers for the first time. The map had players battling it out in never-before-seen situations, with attackers able to attack sites from two different angles at once. With the addition of unlimited rotation and flank opportunities, this has made it one of VALORANT’s most inventive maps yet. Since being released on Sept. 8 2021, Riot Games has left the map untouched. Meanwhile the most recently added map Pearl has already received tweaks that are currently live on all servers.
dotesports.com
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
dotesports.com
Who’s winning Team Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun Splatfest in Splatoon 3?
Splatoon 3’s first official Splatfest is here, having players choose between Team Gear, Team Grub, and Team Fun throughout the weekend to see who will come out on top. Though playing Splatfest, players will participate in unique matches and be able to rank up their Catalog Level 1.2x faster than usual. It is also a way to gain a lot of money and enjoy one of the game’s biggest events of the month.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’
On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
dotesports.com
Valve introduces Steam Charts, a real-time player base tracking feature
External steam player count calculators are a thing of the past, as Valve finally integrates their own player counter in Steam. Steam provides an almost unlimited amount of games for players to access, with Valve being the man behind the curtain. This new-look Steam chart calculator, unveiled on Sept. 22,...
dotesports.com
No longer an island: The 5 best top laners at Worlds 2022
Worlds 2022 is kicking off in less than a week, ushering in some of the season’s best League of Legends action. With a total of 24 teams all aiming for the Summoner’s Cup, veterans and newcomers alike will be trying to showcase their skills. Every role will matter for the success, but with the meta of the Worlds patch likely shifting towards the top side of the map, the top laners will become even more valuable than ever. This list will include not only the best individual players but also will consider how important their contribution is to their teams.
Comments / 0