Entertainment

Gizmodo

Speedreaders Lose, Authors Win in New Amazon Ebook Policy Change

Amazon has switched up its return policy for those who purchase ebooks on its marketplace. The tech company will only accept ebook returns from users who have read no more than 10% of the book. I am not an ebook reader as I much prefer the tactile and olfactory sense...
Gizmodo

Illumination Hires Netflix's Mike Moon to Diversify Its Animation Slate

The last few months haven’t exactly been kind to western animation. Between various canceled projects or removals of old series at HBO Max and in-progress Netflix series getting paused or completely shut down, it can feel like the landscape is going to be in a very different place by the time 2023 rolls around.
IndieWire

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts at #1 as Drama Train Pulls Into Station

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Discovery) performed slightly better than studio and tracking projections to take #1 this weekend with about the same gross as “The Woman King” (Sony) last weekend. The performance of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African female warrior film, which cost $15 million more than Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed 1950s “Stepford Wives”-adjacent drama with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, was regarded as strong, in part because of lower expectations. After the barrage of publicity surrounding its Venice showing, “Darling” became a box-office cause celebre with consensus of an opening weekend of $20 million or higher. However, it faced an above-average...
Gizmodo

Best Ways to Use the New iPhone Pro's Dynamic Island

There’s been lots of chatter about the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max’s Dynamic Island since it was introduced a few weeks ago. It’s garnered enough buzz that even Android users are attempting to spoof the feature on their devices. But what’s so special about the Dynamic Island, anyway?
Gizmodo

The Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Releases This Christmas

Elven Michelle Yeoh will be the gift worth opening from under the tree this year. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher: Blood Origin—a prequel series about the calamity known as the “Conjunction of the Spheres” that gave rise to the world of the Continent seen in Andrzej Sapkowski’s smash-hit fantasy world—will debut on Christmas Day this year, just in case you planned on doing anything other than sitting in front of a TV for several hours.
Gizmodo

Hit Sci-Fi Novel Iron Widow Is Becoming a Movie

Aiming to be the next Hunger Games by way of Pacific Rim—which admittedly does sound rather awesome—best-selling YA sci-fi fantasy The Iron Widow has been acquired by Erik Feig’s Picturestart. Variety reports that the production company has gotten the rights to adapt and plan a potential franchise...
Gizmodo

Dystopian Short Heartless Imagines a World of Endless Arranged Marriages

Imagine meeting the person you want to spend your life with—but you live in a community where partners are forcibly switched via a lottery on a regular basis, and no amount of true love makes any difference. That’s the premise of Heartless, an Icelandic sci-fi short directed by Haukur Björgvinsson, first spotted on Short of the Week.
Gizmodo

On Rings of Power, the Night Is Darkest Before the Dawn

If last week’s Hail Mary love-in between Miriel and Galadriel made you think The Rings of Power was done telling you good things happen when people trust in each other and work together, well, I’ve got good and bad news for you: that’s it, that’s the show.
