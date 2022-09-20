Read full article on original website
Dre Mosley
4d ago
Probably was wasted and confused. Wonder if the driver tried other means to deter him or just immediately started shooting? An unfortunate situation for all.
Reply
9
Chris Griffith
4d ago
The "stand your ground" law does not say you can use lethal force except with a nice young white male college student. I think it is an unnecessary law, but DO NOT blame the driver who had every right to shoot if he feared for his life, according to the law. Folks use that law to justify shooting Black folks all the time.
Reply(1)
4
Kina Goldbutter
4d ago
So what if someone tries to get in the wrong car! You don't deserve to be shot unless there seemed to be an aggressive act! Charges will be made against that driver eventually and the charge should be negligent homicide!
Reply(2)
2
