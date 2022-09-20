Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
WFMZ-TV Online
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
wlvr.org
Allentown ‘drag story hour’ draws families, minor disruption
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Families sat around a colorful library room Friday as a costumed drag queen read a book titled “King and King” — about two princes who fall in love — to attentive children. When one of the kids started crying, the drag queen,...
Dueling Pianos is Nov. 4
The Centennial Education Foundation is hosting Dueling Pianos on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Fuge, 780 Falcon Circle, Warminster. Both Philly Keys and Bonehead are performing live. Enjoy a night of entertainment and prizes. In 2019, CEF sold out this event with 600 people in attendance. Cost is $45 per person and includes dinner and entertainment. Cash bar.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Shoe drive in Monroe County helping community, people overseas
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside a trailer behind Girls on the Run Pocono in Hamilton Township, you'll find just about any shoe you can think of. Snow boots to running sneakers, even sports cleats. Alison Fennell is the program director. She says the gently worn shoes are part of...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Times News
Lehighton Fire Department recognizes Paul Mriss
A feat accomplished by only a select few. After 50 years of volunteer service to the Lehighton Fire Department, Paul Mriss is in exclusive company. For his service and dedication to the department, Mriss was recognized on Tuesday as the Lehighton Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year. Borough fire...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
sauconsource.com
Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center
Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street. Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store. Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautiful Victorian-Style Colonial Home in Langhorne
This unique home in Langhorne has just gone up for sale.Image via EveryHome.com. An incredible Colonial home with Victorian-style aesthetics has recently hit the market in Bucks County.
wlvr.org
Allentown’s Halloween parade is on, but will be different
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council was expected to tackle a non-agenda item at Wednesday night’s meeting: the future of Allentown’s Halloween parade. In fact, it was the first item discussed. “I just wanted to know why the city found it necessary to cancel the Halloween parade?”...
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
Fate of old elementary school prompts public outcry in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Residents, School Board members, and Pocono Township officials expressed emotion in the auditorium at the Pocono Mountain School District to discuss the future of Pocono Elementary Center. The district-owned property in Tannersville has been closed since 2013 due to low enrollment. According to the School District,...
Austin-Healey 70th-anniversary vintage car show
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday. More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area. Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop […]
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
