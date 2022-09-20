ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richboro, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk

The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
TAMAQUA, PA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richboro, PA
City
Northampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Northampton, PA
Government
Hampton Times

Dueling Pianos is Nov. 4

The Centennial Education Foundation is hosting Dueling Pianos on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Fuge, 780 Falcon Circle, Warminster. Both Philly Keys and Bonehead are performing live. Enjoy a night of entertainment and prizes. In 2019, CEF sold out this event with 600 people in attendance. Cost is $45 per person and includes dinner and entertainment. Cash bar.
WARMINSTER, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events

LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Rodeo#Free Games#Temple University#Scholarships#Toyota#Gasper Garden Center#Richboro Middle School#The 300th Committee#Puppets Pizzazz#Rgm Project#The Bucks County Sheriff
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Lehighton Fire Department recognizes Paul Mriss

A feat accomplished by only a select few. After 50 years of volunteer service to the Lehighton Fire Department, Paul Mriss is in exclusive company. For his service and dedication to the department, Mriss was recognized on Tuesday as the Lehighton Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year. Borough fire...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
sauconsource.com

Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center

Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street. Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store. Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area...
HELLERTOWN, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown’s Halloween parade is on, but will be different

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council was expected to tackle a non-agenda item at Wednesday night’s meeting: the future of Allentown’s Halloween parade. In fact, it was the first item discussed. “I just wanted to know why the city found it necessary to cancel the Halloween parade?”...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WBRE

Austin-Healey 70th-anniversary vintage car show

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday. More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area. Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
820
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy