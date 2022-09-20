Read full article on original website
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls
A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery.
WLBT
Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop in Carroll Co.
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer on Thursday. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jarvis Montrell Reedy was pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 82. Officers then found a pound...
breezynews.com
Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko
8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
breezynews.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Pit Bull Attack, Owner Arrested
A victim of a dog attack was rushed to University Hospital in Jackson by ambulance Monday morning and is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The victim was out reading meters for a utility company near Cannonade St. and Goodman St. when she was attacked by 3 pit bulls and sustained severe injuries.
Kosciusko man arrested after meter reader attacked by pit bulls
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man after his pit bulls allegedly attacked a meter reader. The incident happened on Goodman Street just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19. Investigator Greg Collins with the Kosciusko Police Department said the meter reader was attacked by three pit bulls and had serious injuries. The […]
WLBT
Sister of missing Kosciusko man asks for community’s help in finding him
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The sister of a Kosciusko man is seeking help in locating her brother who has been missing since September 10. Tracy Harris, 43, is an employee of Olive Brothers Timber, Co. According to his sister, Libby Harris, he has not responded to phone calls since he...
breezynews.com
Shots Fired in Domestic Dispute in Ethel and a Series of Fires on Doty Springs Road
On Thursday at 7:40pm, county deputies received a call for a domestic dispute on McBride Street in Ethel. Caller reported that there were multiple shots fired. At 8:00pm, deputies and Ethel Fire responded to a series of three small fires on Doty Springs Road approximately a mile north of Doty Springs Baptist Church. They were quickly contained and extinguished.
breezynews.com
Dog Attack and Disturbance in Kosciusko
7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at Cannonade Apartments. 10:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Animal Control, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Cannonade Street when a caller reported a person was being attacked by a dog. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery. The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September...
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
WLBT
Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake Arrests
EARL A PARROTT, 56, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. FORD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000. CRAIG A PEE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking –...
Bond set for teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a 16-year-old girl who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She allegedly pulled a […]
WTOK-TV
MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare for its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents, clothing, and food to over 450 children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties. This year the...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Local tapped as Holmes chief
Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
