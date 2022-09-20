ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 3

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TAUNTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Rhode Island#Massachusetts#Robbery#Violent Crime#Stateline
Boston

Stoughton police chief: 4 officers had inappropriate relationships with young woman who took her own life

An internal affairs probe also found a military recruiter had "inappropriate communication" with the woman, the chief said. Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said on Friday a year-plus-long internal affairs investigation found three former police officers had “inappropriate relationships” with a young woman who once participated in a department-run youth program.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Investigation reveals inappropriate relationships involving Massachusetts police officers and young woman who committed suicide

A 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department has brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington officer on leave following Stoughton PD investigation

An Abington Police officer is being investigated in connection with a troubling report released Friday by the Stoughton Police Department that accuses three former members of that department of having inappropriate relationships with a 21-year-old woman who took her own life last year. “The Abington Police Department is aware of...
ABINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy