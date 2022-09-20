Modesto man killed in Highway 108/120 crash identified

A Modesto man who died in a crash on Highway 108/120 east of Knights Ferry over the weekend has been identified.

Andrew Ramsey, 33, was involved in a solo vehicle crash east of Tulloch Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Ramsey was traveling west in a Honda when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, lost control and struck an asphalt curb on the north side of the road.

The Honda became airborne, overturned several times down an embankment and came to rest on its side in a pasture.

The cash wasn’t reported to the CHP until 7:44 a.m. when workers found the Honda in the field. Investigators learned when the crash occurred after talking to a nearby resident who heard it around 10 p.m.

First responders went to the scene Sunday morning and pronounced Ramsey deceased.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.