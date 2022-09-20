ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg Police seeking duo who racked up big bill at Outback Steakhouse, left without paying

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDPWl_0i3HqVv300
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

According to the Leesburg Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, the pair ordered $109.40 worth of food from the Outback Steakhouse at 225 Fort Evans Road NE and left without paying.

Tickets running out for Flying Squirrels home playoff opener

The suspects were captured on security camera footage in the restaurant and are believed to have been driving a blue SUV towing a small U-Haul trailer. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.

Comments / 20

Mark Chase
3d ago

Oh, I get it now. When the people in the photo "look like criminals" (code for poc) then the comments are about how typical it is and they are "all like that". When people in the photos look like these two, it's all just a big joke. Who cares? It was just two "hungry" people. You people here in the comments make it easy to play the race card when the hand is dealt from a racist deck to racist players.

Reply(5)
6
