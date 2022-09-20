Leesburg Police seeking duo who racked up big bill at Outback Steakhouse, left without paying
LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying.
According to the Leesburg Police Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, the pair ordered $109.40 worth of food from the Outback Steakhouse at 225 Fort Evans Road NE and left without paying.
The suspects were captured on security camera footage in the restaurant and are believed to have been driving a blue SUV towing a small U-Haul trailer. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
