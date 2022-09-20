ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?

Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 The Point

The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?

The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Labor Law#Child Labor#Fast Food#Nj#Chipotle Mexican#The State
94.3 The Point

NJ might allow electronic license plates that you can customize

TRENTON – Is there nothing that can’t get a tech upgrade? Lawmakers are advancing a plan to allow for digital license plates on vehicles in New Jersey. Esteban Nunez, legislative director for Reviver, the company that created the first digital license plate platform, said the plates can be updated with different specialty insignias and slogans purchased from the state, Amber alerts – or even a message saying that car had been stolen.
NFL
94.3 The Point

NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’

TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?

OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 The Point

Don’t Report Spotted Lanternflies Anymore Says NJ, Just Kill Them

There's nothing like the most recent kind of pest that's continued to plague South Jersey for about four years now. I'm, of course, referring to the spotted lanternflies that seem to have completely taken over the state. We've reported earlier this summer about how people have been complaining about them more and more in and around South Jersey, particularly in Atlantic County.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey

Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing

"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question. I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered. For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 The Point

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy