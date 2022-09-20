Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day. The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain
Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
Natrona County Public Library Showcasing ‘Banned Books’ This Month With Feature Display
Did you know that this week is 'Banned Books Week?'. Yes, that's a thing; a pretty important thing, actually, and Natrona County's very own library is 'celebrating' the event by showcasing a display of banned books right in the center of their library. Now, this may seem like a fairly...
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!
Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Casper Musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and More Performing at Red Rocks This Month
Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'
UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
90-Year-Old Retired Casper Fire Captain Proves He Can Still ‘Move an Attack Line’ at Engine Ceremony
Once a firefighter, always a firefighter. At least, that's what Captain Dean Brennan would tell you, if you were at the 'Wash-Down and Push-In' Engine ceremony on Wednesday morning. Current and retired Casper firefighters gathered at Fire Station 2, located at 3900 S. Coffman, on Wednesday to unveil and dedicate...
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
Casper Man Ordered to Pay Restitution Award of $7,398 to Motel Owner
Today, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld a restitution award in the amount of $7,398 to the owner of a motel in Casper. Michael John Corr pled guilty to felony property destruction in 2021, but appealed the restitution award, claiming the State did not present sufficient credible evidence to support the award.
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/22 – 9/18/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0