Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
3 Towns in Virgina That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensAlexandria, VA
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
It was a busy week in Alexandria, with the City Council back in session and changes on the horizon for local restaurants. The Polk Avenue sidewalk saga came to its close with the City Council voting unanimously to strike down an appeal, authorizing the city to move forward with plans to build a new sidewalk on the north side of the street.
DC Council approves emergency measure to allow bars to stay open 24 hours for World Cup
WASHINGTON — DC Council has passed an emergency resolution to allow businesses, including bars and restaurants, in the District to stay open for 24 hours a day during the World Cup. The 2022 World Cup Tournament will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, with the...
alxnow.com
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Waterfall kitchen island, hidden walk-in pantry, wood burning fireplace. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Elizabeth Lucchesi – Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.) 306 N Columbus Street, Old Town. 4 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse.
themunchonline.com
3908 Sonora Pl Unit E
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
arlnow.com
How a local scouting troop got saddled with $3K in personal property taxes
A local scouting troop says it has been blindsided by a $3,000 personal property tax bill on its vans. So a scout decided to seek relief from the bill — which would take a big chunk of its $21,000 budget — by going to the Arlington County Board.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Browne Academy Opens Health and Wellness Center — “Yesterday afternoon (Sept. 20) Browne Academy announced the opening of its Health and Wellness Center. As society emerges from the pandemic and learns how it affected the mental wellbeing of the child, Browne recognized the importance of having resources readily available to meet their students’ needs.” [Zebra]
WTOP
Contentious zoning process paused in Prince George’s Co.
The Prince George’s County Council is slowing down a controversial plan that would re-zone parts of the Bowie and Mitchellville area in Maryland. Council chairman Calvin Hawkins said a joint public hearing set for next week will be rescheduled. The most contentious parts of the rezoning plan focus on...
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
alxnow.com
1799 Prime Steak & Seafood in Old Town is fancy without the frills
Hungry? The fine dining experience continues at 1799 Prime Steak & Seafood, which opened last month in the old Restaurant Eve location at 110 S. Pitt Street in Old Town. Founders Jahmond Quander and Chef Sonny Tena say that their menu is straightforward — fine American steakhouse fare with some French and Asian fusions. Lunch costs about $50 for two, and dinner can cost upward of $100 without drinks.
northernvirginiamag.com
NoVA Parks Gifted 45-Acre Botanical Garden in Alexandria
The family-owned Winkler Botanical Preserve will be added to the extensive list of parks and gardens run by NoVA Parks. The reins of a longtime family-owned preserve in Alexandria’s west end have officially been turned over to the Northern Virginia Parks Authority in a move that aims to support plant and wildlife preservation and educational programs for local children.
dbknews.com
Prince George’s County Council housing committee passes controversial zoning bill
The Prince George’s County Council’s planning, housing and economic development committee voted 3-2 in favor of CB-92 Sept. 15, a zoning ordinance that would limit the county council’s authority to appeal a development plan in its late stages. Currently, the council has the authority to subject development...
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Fairfax Times
Mold invades local home
When Anailys Allones returned home from her two-week vacation to visit family, she did not expect to arrive home to a nightmare. It was the culmination of a months-long struggle to get the attention of the management at Residences at Government Center. The nightmare was mold, covering her couches, drawers, clothing, and children’s bedding.
popville.com
“AG Racine Sues Tax Preparation Company for Cheating Thousands of DC Consumers With Misleading Cash Advance Promotion”
“AG Racine today filed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax, the third largest tax preparation service in the U.S., for misleading and secretly increasing the cost of tax preparation for thousands of DC taxpayers. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income...
popville.com
Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!
“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
