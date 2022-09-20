ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Source of the Spring

Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring

A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
DC News Now

Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

It was a busy week in Alexandria, with the City Council back in session and changes on the horizon for local restaurants. The Polk Avenue sidewalk saga came to its close with the City Council voting unanimously to strike down an appeal, authorizing the city to move forward with plans to build a new sidewalk on the north side of the street.
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Waterfall kitchen island, hidden walk-in pantry, wood burning fireplace. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Elizabeth Lucchesi – Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.) 306 N Columbus Street, Old Town. 4 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse.
themunchonline.com

3908 Sonora Pl Unit E

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Browne Academy Opens Health and Wellness Center — “Yesterday afternoon (Sept. 20) Browne Academy announced the opening of its Health and Wellness Center. As society emerges from the pandemic and learns how it affected the mental wellbeing of the child, Browne recognized the importance of having resources readily available to meet their students’ needs.” [Zebra]
alxnow.com

1799 Prime Steak & Seafood in Old Town is fancy without the frills

Hungry? The fine dining experience continues at 1799 Prime Steak & Seafood, which opened last month in the old Restaurant Eve location at 110 S. Pitt Street in Old Town. Founders Jahmond Quander and Chef Sonny Tena say that their menu is straightforward — fine American steakhouse fare with some French and Asian fusions. Lunch costs about $50 for two, and dinner can cost upward of $100 without drinks.
northernvirginiamag.com

NoVA Parks Gifted 45-Acre Botanical Garden in Alexandria

The family-owned Winkler Botanical Preserve will be added to the extensive list of parks and gardens run by NoVA Parks. The reins of a longtime family-owned preserve in Alexandria’s west end have officially been turned over to the Northern Virginia Parks Authority in a move that aims to support plant and wildlife preservation and educational programs for local children.
DC News Now

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Fairfax Times

Mold invades local home

When Anailys Allones returned home from her two-week vacation to visit family, she did not expect to arrive home to a nightmare. It was the culmination of a months-long struggle to get the attention of the management at Residences at Government Center. The nightmare was mold, covering her couches, drawers, clothing, and children’s bedding.
popville.com

Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!

“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
WASHINGTON, DC

