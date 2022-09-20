ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Has Bozeman Solved the Downtown Parking Debate?

This may be the best idea Bozeman has proposed to solve its parking problem yet. Earlier this year, we reported about how the City of Bozeman was thinking about installing parking meters downtown in hopes of alleviating traffic. With so many people and such limited parking available downtown, it's constant chaos trying to find somewhere to park.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
