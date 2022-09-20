Juvenile sought on murder charges in deaths of 2 teens in Orange County, sheriff says

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
Son arrested for killing his mom in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police have arrested one man after shooting and killing his mother on Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case
A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
alamancenews.com
BREAKING FRI.: Third suspect arrested in Graham double homicide case
A Durham man has been arrested in connection with an August double homicide in Graham that resulted in the deaths of two 16-year-olds. Earlier this week, the Graham police announced the arrests of two teenagers – ages 14 and 17 – who were charged with first degree murder in those cases.
WXII 12
Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
cbs17
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham
Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.
Man charged with shooting, killing sister in North Carolina, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. Officers responded at about 3:35 p.m. to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as Latosha Nichole Murray, 43. She died after being taken to the hospital. Her […]
WOKV.com
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Men riding four-wheelers found the bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, in Orange County. (NCD)
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Robbins woman facing several drug charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Men involved in East Haggard Avenue shooting identified as Burlington residents
Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon police have released more information about the Sept. 17 shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave., identifying the two men involved as Burlington residents, ages 52 and 55. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active, according to the police department.
A truck driver died in a fiery NC wreck on I-85. Now, a Virginia mother is missing.
The truck’s driver was the only victim reported in last week’s crash on I-85 in Hillsborough. A woman’s family suspects she was in the truck at the time.
chapelboro.com
17-Year-Old Sought for Orange County Double Homicide
Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
