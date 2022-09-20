ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 3

Related
FanSided

Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary

Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Vols celebrate big win against Florida Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee celebrated an explosive win against the University of Florida on Saturday night. The Vols defeated the Gators, 38-33. Tennessee remains undefeated and is bound to move up in rank after the win. A top-20 showdown with SEC East rival Florida waited the 11th-ranked Vols in front of a sold-out Neyland Stadium and national TV audience on CBS and WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Johnson City, TN
Football
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Rocky Top, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Johnson City, TN
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: Turning points in Vols’ 38-33 win vs. Florida

It should have been on the 4th down stop on the first play of the game, but Tennessee football never seemed to be able to take control. However, amidst all the highlights, there were plenty of overlooked plays in which they did just that. These are the turning points in the Vols’ 38-33 victory on Saturday against the Florida Gators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset

Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

WWE Superstar to Guest Pick on College GameDay

ESPN's flagship College GameDay show is in Knoxville this weekend for No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee.  The excitement for the Vols' second matchup against a Top-20 opponent this season is at an all-time high as the game will be played in a sold out, Checkered Neyland Stadium against premier ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Kellie Harper
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Pat Summitt
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Phillip Fulmer
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football vs. Florida: Five best prop bets

It makes perfect sense for Tennessee football to be a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel and an 11-point favorite on WynnBET against the Florida Gators this weekend if you look at everything that’s gone on with both teams through three weeks. Setting the over/under at 62.5 on FanDuel and 63.5 on WynnBET also makes sense.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Celebrity#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators#Espn#Vols
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy breaks down Arkansas-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee

Greg McElroy took on 2 of the biggest matchups in the SEC this week in Arkansas against Texas A&M, and Florida at Tennessee. He recalled that Sam Pittman’s resurgence of Arkansas makes him forget how one-sided the rivalry with the Aggies was before Pittman snapped the 9-game losing streak last year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Longhorns defeat Bulldogs 38-22

Johnson county middle school football fans had a treat this evening after their young team defeated the Hampton Bulldogs in an exciting bout. The longhorns tied the game 16-16 at half time. While Hampton fought hard, Johnson County was able to take advantage of a pair of fumbles as well as put four extra points on the board with two, two-point conversions on two touchdowns.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
MARYVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee

Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy