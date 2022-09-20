ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor Harrell To Appoint Adrian Diaz Seattle Chief of Police

By Jamie Housen
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rytxb_0i3Ho3tQ00

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that he will appoint interim Chief Adrian Diaz as the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department, following an extensive national search and robust community engagement.

“Throughout this process, we’ve heard Seattleites’ clear expectations for the Seattle Police Department: effective public safety, meaningful community engagement, and a commitment to accountability and continuous improvement. I am confident that Chief Adrian Diaz will provide the leadership necessary to advance these critical priorities and make Seattle safe for all residents,” said Mayor Harrell. “We looked for candidates across the department and across the nation, elevated the voices of the community, and closely examined applicants’ qualifications and skills. Chief Diaz was the clear choice to respond to concerns about crime and safety and to drive the effective response that will make a real impact.”

“My commitment to lead the Seattle Police Department is based in community. I am committed to ensuring that community is at the forefront of all SPD’s work and engagement, and I am committed to ensuring the department restores safety city-wide,” said Chief Adrian Diaz. “I approach this work with optimism, mindful of the trust that was shattered by the events of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, of the combined trauma of community and our officers alike, and of the long path towards reconciliation ahead of us – not just between SPD and community members, but also between the city, the department, and the men and women, sworn and civilian, who form the heart and soul of the SPD. I remain 100% committed to this department, the City of Seattle, and I look forward to working on behalf of all people as Chief of Police.”

The search for Seattle’s next chief began in April and included the formation of a diverse search committee made up of a wide array of stakeholders and community members. Throughout the summer, the City held numerous community engagement sessions, listening to and receiving input from the public, in addition to opening a survey for people to submit safety priorities and share their opinions. The search committee elevated five candidates, who were administered a competitive exam by public safety experts. The three final candidates were unanimously advanced to Mayor Harrell. Last week, Mayor Harrell and City stakeholders interviewed the final candidates after they participated in a public question-and-answer forum.

Chief Diaz is a leader committed to building relationships with all people served by SPD, which is why he created the department’s Before the Badge training program. Before SPD’s new recruits attend the state’s mandatory Basic Law Enforcement Academy (BLEA) training, they first attend Before the Badge for community-based, peer-based, and introspective experiences that provide them a more comprehensive understanding of the people they will eventually swear to serve and protect. Chief Diaz also created the Equity, Accountability, and Quality (EAQ) Risk Management model which allowed SPD to become the first police agency in the country to develop and test a data-driven model of identifying and addressing disparities in enforcement.

As the newly named Interim Chief during the summer of 2020, Diaz also reworked SPD’s crowd management policies and procedures to include a public order engagement team, reducing the need for the use of crowd control tools. The Chief oversaw a reduction in the use of force by 48% in 2021 compared to 2015, led the creation of a Risk Mitigation Assessment Matrix for development of diversified responses to policing, and oversaw critical incident responses to gun violence with local non-profit organizations to reduce retaliatory gun violence. Chief Diaz is respected by law enforcement leaders world-wide and serves on the Board of Directors for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). He is Vice Chair for the IACP’s Human and Civil Rights Committee, is a member of the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, serves on the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force (LEITF), and is a member of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility Committee.

“Chief Diaz embraces our One Seattle vision and will be an instrumental partner as we move to the next phase of reform, ensure accountability, and drive innovative efforts to develop diversified emergency responses,” said Mayor Harrell. “Chief Diaz understands that our department must continue striving for excellence, reject bias and complacency, and act on the needs of our communities. He recognizes how hard our officers have been working and will use his professional and lived experience to create an inclusive, forward-looking culture at SPD. As permanent chief, he will bring new energy and innovation to delivering public safety services, supporting victims and survivors, and recruiting and retaining officers. I look forward to years of collaboration.”

Chief Diaz will begin a neighborhood tour to build on and expand his strong and longstanding community ties. Chief Diaz’s confirmation as permanent chief of police requires City Council confirmation.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

Kathleen O’Toole, Former Seattle Chief of Police

“Sincere congratulations to Chief Diaz as he continues to lead the Seattle Police Department through these very challenging times. His long-recognized commitment to communities throughout the city will serve as a great foundation for his work going forward.”

Rachel Smith, Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President & CEO

“This comprehensive search process included a competitive mix of local and national candidates, and it was an honor to serve alongside such outstanding partners on the search committee. Throughout the process, Interim Chief Adrian Diaz demonstrated his commitment to community, his willingness to address challenges, and his readiness to serve – along with a strong foundation of trust with Mayor Bruce Harrell – all qualities that will be critical as Seattle’s permanent police chief.”

Reverend Harriett Walden, Mothers for Police Accountability Founder

“Chief Diaz became the interim chief at a very difficult time for Seattle. He took this opportunity and has worked very hard to keep Seattle safe, while being faced with the loss of so many officers and increases in crime. Mothers for Police Accountability will work with Chief Diaz to further public safety and police accountability in Seattle, and I hope that that the accountability partners – the CPC, the OIG, and OPA – will as well.”

Dr. Brent Jones, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent

“Chief Diaz is the leader our schools need. He has led the Seattle Police Department in supporting our schools, not just to ensure safety but also to foster community. Chief Diaz is the leader in public safety our students need. In many years of partnership with the school district, he has led with character, empathy, and justice.”

Carmen Martinez, Duwamish Valley Youth Corps Manager

“I want to thank Mayor Harrell for elevating community and youth voices throughout this process and congratulate Chief Diaz on this well-deserved appointment. Residents were clear that we need Seattle Police Department leadership that listens, that cares, and that is committed to rebuilding trust with our community. Chief Diaz is that candidate and I look forward to closer partnerships and true collaboration with his permanent appointment.”

ABOUT CHIEF ADRIAN DIAZ

Chief Adrian Diaz has been a dedicated member of the Seattle Police Department for more than two decades. His work building relationships that bridge race, ethnicity, and every flavor of humanity can be seen across the Department and in every neighborhood in Seattle.

Chief Diaz began his career in Patrol, the Mountain Bike Unit, and the Anti-Crime Team before joining the Investigations Bureau. He is also a Master Defensive Tactics instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. He served as Assistant Chief of the newly created Collaborative Policing Bureau prior to being promoted to the Deputy Chief and Interim Chief of Police.

Chief Diaz holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Central Washington University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington. He has completed the FBI’s National Executive Institute, Major Cities Chiefs Associations Police Executive Leadership Institute, the Cascade Executive Program, and the Senior Management Institute of Policing. Chief Diaz has authored numerous articles in national publications about community policing, misdemeanor justice, and juvenile justice.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Rental Registration & Inspection Ordinance - Owners & Managers

The City of Seattle continues to follow guidance from our public health authorities including Public Health - Seattle & King County (PHSKC), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19. We are actively adjusting business practices to best serve our customers throughout this time. We haveclosed the Applicant Services Center. We ask that our customers submit questions using our Rental Registration & Inspection Question online tool instead of calling the RRIO Helpline or coming to the Applicant Services Center as wait times may vary.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2030 Challenge - Applications

There isn't a formal application process required to participate in the 2030 Challenge. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.070.A.2, Application requirements. In order to qualify for the 2030 Challenge High Performance Existing Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.070.B.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Living Building Pilot - Applications

There is no formal application to participate in the Living Building Pilot. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.060.A.2, Application Requirements. In order to qualify for the Living Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.060.B. The applicant shall include a description of how the project serves as a model for testing code improvements to stimulate and encourage Living Buildings in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Environmentally Critical Areas Update - Get Involved

Our staff is available for questions and to attend community meetings to discuss the proposed amendments. If you need more information, please contact Maggie Glowacki at (206) 386-4036, margaret.glowacki@seattle.gov or:. Margaret Glowacki. P.O. Box 34019. Seattle, WA 98124-401.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, Washington

Events

Per the Washington State mandated Stay At Home order, most public events have been cancelled. Events listed on this calendar have not been adjusted, since the City moderates events submitted by the community but does not manage them. Please contact the event organizer to verify the status of an event. If you are an event organizer and would like to cancel an event, send event information to city.calendar@seattle.gov.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Get Involved in Council’s 2023/24 Budget Work

Shortly after 9 p.m. last Saturday the 17th, the moment we’d been eagerly awaiting arrived: the West Seattle Bridge re-opened. The immense relief throughout West Seattle and the Duwamish communities is tangibly felt everywhere I’ve gone this week. Along with the re-opening, SDOT has re-activated the mid-span traffic...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Public Disclosure Request Process

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov. Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Childcare Ordinance - Get Involved

If you have any questions about the adopted legislation, please contact:. Gordon Clowers, Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Kathleen O'toole
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs $6.5 Million in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund

Seattle, WA – Today, the City of Seattle’s Green New Deal reached a critical milestone as Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6,491,539 in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund investments that will accelerate the City’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change, and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Priority Green Expedited - Resources

Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more about SDCI's Special Inspections. Resources Related to Development...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Energy Code - Forms

Includes single-family, duplex, and townhouse, plus 1, 2, or 3-story multifamily buildings. You must submit the duct leakage and heating sizing forms, plus the Total UA Alternative form if you are using that path. The Insulation Certificate must be posted in the completed building. These forms and related information, from WSU, are available on the WSU Energy Code website.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Green Building Standard - Resources

Read the code: Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.58D. Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrell To Appoint#Spd
Seattle, Washington

Facts About Seattle

The Archives has compiled lists of elected and appointed officials through Seattle's history, as well as other facts about the city about which we are frequently asked. If you have a question that you don't see addressed here, you are welcome to email us at archives@seattle.gov. Snapshot history of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updating Stormwater Regulations - Background

The Department of Ecology is requiring Seattle to update our current codes with additional stormwater control regulations as a condition of our NPDES 2019 Stormwater Permit (Ecology Permit). To meet these requirements, we are revising our existing Stormwater Code (SMC 22.800-22.808) and the associated Stormwater Manual (Directors' Rule 17-2017). These new rules will replace the current drainage control code and Directors' Rules which are administered jointly by SDCI and SPU.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Domestic Violence Awareness Event: Shattering Stigma through Knowledge

A day of learning how to break the stigmas related to domestic violence. Please join the Seattle Women’s Commission for an event during Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00 – 4:00pm at Seattle City Hall. The theme of the event is “Shattering Stigma through...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Lewis Announces His Funding Proposal for the Seattle Park District

Seattle, WA – Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis (President of the Seattle Park District Governing Board and Councilmember from District 7, Pioneer Square to Magnolia) announced his proposed six-year funding plan for the Seattle Metropolitan Park District today. His proposal makes critical investments in cleaner, greener and more accessible parks across Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Economic Development Accepting Applications for Only in Seattle Initiative

OED invests in community-driven solutions to support thriving business districts throughout Seattle. 中國傳統 | Español | አማርኛ | Soomaali | Tiếng Việt. SEATTLE (September 21, 2022) — Today, the Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing the opening of the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative (OIS) grant. Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, OED is investing $1.2 million to support community driven economic development projects with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations who support local small businesses and communities can apply for grants up to $200,000 to fund projects that help build community partnerships, provide resources to local businesses and strengthen neighborhoods throughout Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Project Documents

Updated Confirmed URM List (June 2022) Final URM Technical Committee Report - Draft Technical Standard (March 2012) Financing URM Retrofits Presentation (November 2019) Executive Summary: Funding URM Retrofits (May 2019) Funding URM Retrofits Report (May 2019) Final Recommendations. Recommendations from the Unreinforced Masonry Policy Committee to the City of Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy