ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County remains dry, most of Southern California avoids Northern California storm system

By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKgiN_0i3Hnxpi00

Northern California received a deluge of rain over the weekend, the Central Coast saw record-breaking rainfall Monday and other parts of the state saw a trickle.

Los Angeles County didn't get anything from the Northern California storm system.

L.A. County, like most of Southern California, remained dry Tuesday and it won't get any rain next week, when temperatures will start to climb, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, clear skies will make way for a warming trend that will see temperatures reach the low 80s in L.A. County, and heading into the weekend, they could hit the 90s.

Ventura County recorded some light showers Tuesday morning that could make their way to L.A. County, but it's not expected to bring much rain, according to meteorologists.

"It's no drought buster here," said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

On Monday, Santa Maria received a month's worth of rain in one day. The weather station at Santa Maria Airport recorded 1.77 inches of rain, smashing the previous record of 0.16 inches of rainfall recorded in 1959. The rainfall total also broke the total September record of 1.74 inches of rain set in 1976, according to the National Weather Service.

Paso Robles also recorded a record-breaking rainfall total at a quarter of an inch of rain. The previous record was 0.16 inches of rain set in 1966, according to meteorologists.

"It's a little unusual to get that much rain in September," Boldt said.

The steady rainfall is thanks to a slow-moving, low-pressure storm system off the Northern California coast that drenched the region from Santa Maria down south to Point Conception. The system is also responsible for heavy rainfall further north, slowly passing over the region.

"The storm stalled on the Central Coast and is slow-moving," Boldt said.

Further north, scattered showers and thunderstorms dogged the San Joaquin and Sacramento Valley over the weekend. Debris flows and flash floods were a major concern for meteorologists, especially in areas where vegetation burned in recent wildfire.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Monday for the Sacramento area and Yolo County. Authorities were especially concerned about debris flow near where the LNU Lightning Complex fire burned more than 360,000 acres across several counties in 2020, according to meteorologist Anna Wanless with the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

Officials also issued a flash flood watch for debris flow near the Mosquito fire , which is currently burning in El Dorado and Placer counties. While the rainfall is forecast to taper off, officials still caution people to be aware of falling debris in areas where vegetation has been burned and the ground remains loose and muddy.

"This rain has been largely beneficial," Wanless said.

Closer to the coast, showers and isolated thundershowers continued to linger on Tuesday. The storm system brought heavy rainfall to western Mendocino County Sunday into Monday, according to meteorologist Jeff Tonkin with the National Weather Service office in Eureka.

Ukiah saw 1.89 inches of rain, which fell short of a 1959 record when the area saw 1.94 inches of rain.

"I wouldn't call it record-breaking, but it was a lot of rain," Tonkin said about the rainfall recorded in the last few days.

While some parts of the state saw a trumpet's blast of rain, other parts of the state saw only a flute's note of rain. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties saw 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, but all of that is dissipating.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#El Dorado#Meteorologists
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
mynewsla.com

Heat Wave Returns

Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
csun.edu

Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California

Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
434K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy