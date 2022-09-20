Read full article on original website
Related
2022 MLB Postseason Profile: Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are well positioned for their second straight playoff birth in three seasons. It would be their first postseason appearance under a traditional 162-game season since 2016. Toronto possesses one of the best lineups in all of Major League Baseball this season. They are led by a strong core that has developed and blossomed together for the past several years.
MLB・
Seattle Mariners extend pitcher Luis Castillo to five-year, $108 million contract
On Saturday, September 24 the Seattle Mariners extended right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo to a five-year, $108 million contract. The contract is worth $108 million and could reach $133 million through a sixth-year vesting option according to ESPN Jeff Passan. Passan noted that the deal also included “If from 2025-27 he...
Catching Fire: Yankees Weekly Recap 9/14- 9/22
The New York Yankees have been through a slew of different stages as the 2022 season is coming to a close. Injuries, on and off-the-field drama, and struggling stars have headlined some of the Bronx Bomber’s struggles in the second half. However, over the course of the last week of games, they have shown that they still might have the fire they had in the first half of this season. Superstar outfielder, Aaron Judge continues to shock the world with what he can do at the plate and in the field. All the while Yankee pitching has bolstered up its performance in shutting down opposing offenses.
Padres vs. Cardinals: No 700th for Pujols quite yet
The San Diego Padres won two games in a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals came into the series with a record of 87-61 and a sizable lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. San Diego came into the game with a record of 81-66 and still fighting for a Wild Card spot. In this series, the Padres shut out the Cardinals in the first 22 straight innings. Unfortunately, things went downhill in the final five innings of the series.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0