The New York Yankees have been through a slew of different stages as the 2022 season is coming to a close. Injuries, on and off-the-field drama, and struggling stars have headlined some of the Bronx Bomber’s struggles in the second half. However, over the course of the last week of games, they have shown that they still might have the fire they had in the first half of this season. Superstar outfielder, Aaron Judge continues to shock the world with what he can do at the plate and in the field. All the while Yankee pitching has bolstered up its performance in shutting down opposing offenses.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO