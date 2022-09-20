Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness, September 24, 2022
Mike Pearson is joined by Emily Skor, CEO, Growth Energy. Emily shares an update from The Biofuels Summit in Washington, D.C., as well as an update on ethanol, the benefits and the policy challenges moving forward. Walter Kunisch, Senior VP, HTS Commodities, talks markets with Mike. Walter shares how interest...
beefmagazine.com
Turning a profit in a strange cattle year
Some people tell me it has been a strange year. I agree, but the thing is they’ve all been strange years since Covid. It is so easy to get all caught up in how things are different. Then yesterday I heard the Bon Jovi song with the lyrics “The more things change, the more things stay the same.”
beefmagazine.com
Deadline extended for grazing lands conservation agreements
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the application deadline for Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative Cooperative Agreements (GLCI) from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2022. USDA is investing up to $12 million in partnerships that expand access to conservation technical assistance for livestock producers and increase the use of conservation practices on grazing lands.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 23, 2022
Max Armstrong offers some ways farmers can boost safety on the farm. John Shutske, agricultural safety and health specialist, University of Wisconsin, offers some tips including some basic actions that a farmer can take each season. It starts with getting reacquainted with equipment that might be used just once a year, and making sure those machines are fully maintained. Max also shares the importance of training for youth working on the farm.
Comments / 0