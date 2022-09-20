Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 25, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to attorney Oren Sellstorm, activist Ernesto Ackerman, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services candidate Naomi Blemur and Congressman Ted Deutch. The full episode can be seen at the top of this...
Click10.com
3-time Grammy winner Maxwell brings ‘The Night Tour’ to South Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One of the artists credited with bringing neo-soul music to life will be performing live at the Hard Rock with an American idol. Three-time Grammy award winning singer Maxwell will make a stop with Fantasia at Hard Rock Live on Oct. 1. as part of “The Night Tour.”
Click10.com
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
Click10.com
Undefeated Miami Central primed for national championship spotlight
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Central has often been recognized as one of the best high school football programs in the country over the last decade. The Rockets have been able to sustain greatness by winning 3 consecutive state championships, but are now aiming for the bigger prize, a national championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions. Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
Click10.com
Manslaughter trial begins for telenovela star Pablo Lyle in Miami
MIAMI – After more than three years, the manslaughter trial began Friday for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle in Miami. It was back in 2019 when a car Lyle was in cut off another vehicle driven by 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez on Northwest 27th Avenue, near 14th Street as Lyle and his family were heading to the airport.
Click10.com
As hurricane threat looms, some South Floridians stock up, others wait it out
WEST PARK, Fla. – With South Florida in the cone of a potential hurricane, which could develop into a major hurricane, there was a steady stream of customers coming and going from the West Park Home Depot Friday morning. But most had other preparations in mind. “(I’m) remodeling the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor on hurricane threat: ‘We must prepare for the worst’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian threatened to strengthen into a menacing hurricane, Miami-Dade County officials asked residents to start preparing this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard urged owners of large boats to move these to inland marinas and owners of trailer-able boats to store these in a place that is not prone to flooding.
Click10.com
4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.
Click10.com
South Florida residents clearing out grocery stores, gas stations as Ian approaches
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – South Florida residents are continuing to prepare and are clearing the shelves of local grocery stores as Tropical Storm Ian continues churning and strengthening to our south. With Tropical Storm Ian expecting to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state...
Click10.com
Love-In Music Festival rocks Greynolds Park
North Miami Beach, FLA. – Fans of the Beatles and Queen will be hanging out at the Love-In Music Festival in Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fire Brigade, Celebrating Queen (a Queen Tribute band) and Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute show (the only one endorsed by Paul!) will be performing!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
‘Non-credible’ tip leads to lockdown at North Miami Senior High School, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami Senior High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a “non-credible” tip of a weapon on campus, Miami-Dade Schools police said. Police said the tip came in anonymously. The call sparked a massive police presence at the school. Sky 10...
Click10.com
Monroe County officials declare local state of emergency, urge hurricane prep
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Monroe County officials followed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s declaration of a state of emergency on Friday with their own declaration. Tropical Storm Ian is strengthening in the Caribbean and meteorologists warned it could hit Florida as a hurricane next week. With traffic flowing, neighborhoods quiet,...
Click10.com
Second arrest made in group accused of staking out Rolex store, robbing pair who bought watch
MIAMI – A second man has been arrested in a group robbery of two customers who had purchased a Rolex in Miami’s Design District last month. Miami police arrested 28-year-old Wayne Tarpley at his northwest Miami-Dade home Thursday. It came a little less than a week after the...
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
Click10.com
Northeast Miami-Dade residents unhappy after commission votes to approve land development plan
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a golf course community in northeast Miami-Dade County are up in arms about a proposed new development on the property. Members of the Presidential Estates community feel they are being ignored and that rules established decades ago are being broken, so they want the county to say no to developing the land.
Click10.com
South Florida teacher fired after more than a dozen complaints filed against him
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton teacher was fired this week after the school district found that he had “inappropriate interactions” with students. Multiple students came forward with the disturbing allegations against 49-year-old Victor Lopez, who was a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
Click10.com
Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket. At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery. “A lot of time these crooks are brazen,...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
Comments / 1