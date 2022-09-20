ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 25, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to attorney Oren Sellstorm, activist Ernesto Ackerman, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services candidate Naomi Blemur and Congressman Ted Deutch. The full episode can be seen at the top of this...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

Undefeated Miami Central primed for national championship spotlight

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Central has often been recognized as one of the best high school football programs in the country over the last decade. The Rockets have been able to sustain greatness by winning 3 consecutive state championships, but are now aiming for the bigger prize, a national championship.
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions. Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Manslaughter trial begins for telenovela star Pablo Lyle in Miami

MIAMI – After more than three years, the manslaughter trial began Friday for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle in Miami. It was back in 2019 when a car Lyle was in cut off another vehicle driven by 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez on Northwest 27th Avenue, near 14th Street as Lyle and his family were heading to the airport.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Love-In Music Festival rocks Greynolds Park

North Miami Beach, FLA. – Fans of the Beatles and Queen will be hanging out at the Love-In Music Festival in Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fire Brigade, Celebrating Queen (a Queen Tribute band) and Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute show (the only one endorsed by Paul!) will be performing!
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Northeast Miami-Dade residents unhappy after commission votes to approve land development plan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a golf course community in northeast Miami-Dade County are up in arms about a proposed new development on the property. Members of the Presidential Estates community feel they are being ignored and that rules established decades ago are being broken, so they want the county to say no to developing the land.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

