Read full article on original website
Eh Whatever
4d ago
Charge them as an adult... don't be soft on a DOUBLE murderer!! I hope the victims families somehow find peace.
Reply
6
Cathryn Kellogg
4d ago
I'm sorry, but a 17 yr old knows right from wrong. So, he/she should be tried as an adult.
Reply
13
Lady4vols
4d ago
They need to be charged as an adult. Prayers go out for both of these kids families. Just horrible.
Reply
6
Related
3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham
Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.
WXII 12
Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
911 calls detail moments teens' bodies were found on an Orange County trail
The family of Devin Clark held an emotional vigil and balloon release in Yanceyville. At Cedar Ridge High, the volleyball match was dedicated to Lyric Woods. Meanwhile, the search for their suspected killer continues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case
A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot, killed in Greensboro, brother charged with murder, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray who was taken to the hospital where she died. Greensboro […]
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods' family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in Orange County, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
wakg.com
Two Arrested for Murder of 80-year-old Roxboro Woman
A 39-year-old man and a juvenile have been charged in the murder of an 80-year-old Roxboro woman. According to WRAL, Nancy Horton was killed during a home invasion Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Her body was discovered by family members that had gone to check on her. Wednesday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC man arrested for 100lbs of marijuana: deputies
A man was arrested and had 100 pounds of marijuana that as a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies.
3 arrested for February murder, Durham police say
Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured.
Two North Carolina Teenagers Reported Missing Have Been Found Shot To Death
North Carolina investigators are searching for clues in the shooting deaths of high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, who were reported missing over the weekend. The case of two missing North Carolina teens is now a homicide investigation after two bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered on Sunday.
Man charged with strangulation, assaulting woman in Davidson County: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges following an alleged assault on Tuesday, according to Davidson County court records. Richard Sheffield, 49, of Randolph County, is accused by court records of strangling the victim by “pulling the head back and placing an arm across the throat until the victim could not breathe […]
alamancenews.com
Manhunt on for 17-year-old suspect in double homicide that included Eastern High student
Orange County’s sheriff has announced that he has filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two teens, including an Eastern High School student, who were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the woods in western Orange County.
wfmynews2.com
Store clerk, teens charged after ALE investigation in Caswell County
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following a crash involving several teens in August, a convenience store clerk and four teens have been criminally charged. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three Caswell county teenagers on August 20. The 18-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in North Carolina, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department. The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25. Around 1 […]
Information wanted for death of Guilford County woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved. Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
Fox News
824K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16