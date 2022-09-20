ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Rochester man convicted of machete rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A jury has found a man accused of a machete rampage guilty. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25 of Rochester, has been convicted of three counts of second-degree assault. He was arrested on July 7, 2021, after an incident at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester. Investigators say Maani...
KIMT

Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 arrested after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say they arrested three people early Saturday morning after they responded to a 911 hang-up call.Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 78th Court East at 2:07 a.m., where they found a dead man on the floor of the residence.Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. It was determined the car's three occupants were involved in the incident. Two men and a woman were booked at the Dakota County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.The incident is currently under investigation.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man barricades self in garage, evades arrest

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man evaded arrest for 3.5 hours Tuesday after barricading himself in a detached garage’s attic and refusing to exit. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the 3200 block of Pinewood Road SE in Rochester at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 20, Lt. Lee Rossman said.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center man pleads guilty to firing hundreds of rounds off apartment balcony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm after firing hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony in July.According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor, Monopolis Brown, 35, shooting guns on his balcony late at night.RELATED: Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balconyBrown was arrested shortly after he approached officers and told them he had been shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July.Brown faces up to five years in prison.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'

OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
OAKDALE, MN
KIMT

Rochester man who fought with police is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who scuffled with police takes a plea deal. Richard Ranier Illingworth, 49 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for an incident on October 13, 2021. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed. Police say Illingworth was found intoxicated in the 1300 block of...
ROCHESTER, MN

