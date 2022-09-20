Read full article on original website
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin
A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
Carjacking, kidnapping suspect caught after photos posted on Facebook
(FOX 9) - After sharing photos of a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking and kidnapping on its Facebook page, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the man authorities think is responsible for the crimes. Raphael Nunn, 56, of St. Paul is charged...
Rochester man convicted of machete rampage
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A jury has found a man accused of a machete rampage guilty. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25 of Rochester, has been convicted of three counts of second-degree assault. He was arrested on July 7, 2021, after an incident at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester. Investigators say Maani...
Man, police officer involved in fatal Minneapolis incident identified
Authorities have identified the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis police Tuesday evening, as well as the officer who used his gun. In an update Thursday, the City of Minneapolis identified the man who died at a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street Northeast as Brian Keith Bertram, of Minneapolis.
Man who died and officer identified in northeast Minneapolis shooting involving police
Authorities have identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police said they believe the man fatally shot himself after the confrontation.
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500
A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
Rochester man barricades self in garage, evades arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man evaded arrest for 3.5 hours Tuesday after barricading himself in a detached garage’s attic and refusing to exit. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office traveled to the 3200 block of Pinewood Road SE in Rochester at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 20, Lt. Lee Rossman said.
Swatting investigation underway after series of fake school shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – For many schools in Minn., it was a terrifying day Wednesday for students, teachers and parents when news went out about a threat of an active shooter. At least 14 schools have confirmed the fake shooter call, including Rochester, Austin and Albert Lea. Now, an...
Brooklyn Center man pleads guilty to firing hundreds of rounds off apartment balcony
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm after firing hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony in July.According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor, Monopolis Brown, 35, shooting guns on his balcony late at night.RELATED: Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balconyBrown was arrested shortly after he approached officers and told them he had been shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July.Brown faces up to five years in prison.
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
Minneapolis officer, man who died after exchanging gunfire with police ID'd
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department released the identity of the officer involved in an exchange of gunfire with a man who witnesses say took his own life, along with the deceased. The City of Minneapolis updated its critical incident website on Thursday, naming Luke Rysavy as the...
Minneapolis gang violence intensifies after police defunding: 'It's like you're playing Russian roulette'
In North Minneapolis, at the intersection of North Lyndale and West Broadway, a crowd gathers every night. They loiter, they smoke, they drink, they deal drugs and do drugs. The open-air drug market takes on the form of a street party, until the gunfire rings out – and that happens almost every night.
Rochester man who fought with police is sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who scuffled with police takes a plea deal. Richard Ranier Illingworth, 49 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for an incident on October 13, 2021. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed. Police say Illingworth was found intoxicated in the 1300 block of...
