CNET
Did Logitech Reveal a New White Xbox Series X?
Logitech showed off its Astro A30 wireless headset Thursday in a video, but it was what's in the background that caught people's attention. A white Xbox Series X appears briefly in the promotional video, and it's unclear whether this is a new Xbox Series X color coming or if this was a console painted in order to match the other hardware shown in the shot.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: How to Get All the Details Live
The economy may be struggling, with consumer confidence at its lowest point in years, but that hasn't stopped the tech industry from preparing for the holiday shopping season with a torrent of new product releases. In August, Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
NFL・
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
CNET
1-Day Woot Deal Saves You $340 on a 2020 iMac
Now that it looks like remote work is here to stay, you may be looking for a more permanent computer for your workstation. Apple computers claimed nearly half the spots on our list of the best desktops for 2022, and right now you can pick up an older model at a bargain. Today only, Woot has 2020 iMac models on sale for just $960, saving you $340 compared with the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight or until supplies run out, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
CNET
Downloading Windows 11's Latest Update Just Might Make You More Productive
Microsoft released the first big upgrade for Windows 11 just a couple weeks before the operating system's first anniversary. The update enhances Windows 11 security features, productivity and accessibility tools, as well as gaming features. It may be tempting to put off installing the update, especially if you have a...
CNET
iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
Apple released the iOS 16.0.2 update Thursday, and it fixes a handful of bugs and issues iPhone users have reported. The update fixes a camera shake issue some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced when they accessed third-party apps like Snapchat or TikTok. Apple originally said an update to fix this issue would be made available next week.
CNET
Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for Just $50, Its Lowest Price Yet
Ready to take your fitness journey seriously and to the next level? A budget smartwatch can help you stay on track and accomplish your goals by keeping you informed of your health. From daily steps to sleeping habits, you can assess what you need to improve and celebrate the things you're doing right just by wearing a smartwatch.
CNET
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch
Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: We Put Their Cameras to the Test
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra are different in many ways, but there's a common factor between them: Both companies pitch these high-end phones as having great cameras.
CNET
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CNET
Best Amazon Deals: Beats Fit Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More
Amazon offers some of the best prices on the web so it's often the starting point for buying pretty much anything online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
