Connie Locklear
4d ago
anyone who sells death drugs should be charged with attempted murder. if someone overdoses murder.
wpde.com
$17,400 worth of illegal drugs seized, man arrested in Florence Co. traffic stop: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man was arrested for drug trafficking charges Thursday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin. Deputies said he was arrested after a traffic stop on...
wpde.com
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
One dead in Dillon County stabbing
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
wpde.com
Scam Alert: Florence Co. deputies warn of missed jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's office said telephone scammers are at it again and this time they are calls about missed jury duty. Citizens are receiving phone calls and the caller ID said “Florence County Sheriff’s Office.” When they answer, the caller identifies him/herself as Deputy Tony Davis with the sheriff’s office. The deputy then states that because you failed to appear for jury duty the court has issued a bench warrant for your arrest. Next, you are told that you can avoid the arrest by paying a small fine, which in this case is $400. They instruct you to get a gift card or load a credit card for that amount and give the caller the card security or PIN number.
wpde.com
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
wpde.com
Dillon Co. man calls 911 before dying from stabbing, deputies says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Dillon County man called 911 after he was stabbed just before 1 a.m., Friday, on Grove Street in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said two men got into an argument and that's when one stabbed the other, and died...
heraldadvocate.com
McColl man charged with child endangerment charges, woman charged with helping him evade authorities
Two people were arrested after an investigation about stolen vehicles started in June. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, arrested Randy Keith Johnson of McColl on Sept. 16. Johnson, 29, was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
wpde.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two of conducting another...
wpde.com
Police searching for person of interest in Conway card fraud cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating financial transaction fraud cases that happened at multiple Conway businesses on Sept. 3. Investigators were able to get pictures of the person of interest and are asking for help to identify the person pictured. NEW: 'In Ukraine, we had a...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
wpde.com
3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
WMBF
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. Friday afternoon Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach. Smalls was taken to hospital and died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m.
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
wpde.com
Georgetown County Sheriff cracking down on speeding violations
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver wants something to be done about an increase in recent speeding violations on Highway 17. The Sheriff posted to Facebook an apology that said "I want to apologize to the citizens of Georgetown County for not responding properly to the ever-constant speeding/traffic issues that have faced our county for years."
wpde.com
Outside fire reported on Emerson Drive in Horry County: Official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Emerson Drive at 5:33 a.m. An outside fire had spread to the exterior of the structure before being extinguished. There’s no damage to the structure’s interior, nor reported injuries....
wpde.com
Home struck, injuries reported following two-vehicle crash in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash in Loris has several lanes of traffic blocked as crews respond to the scene. Highway 66 and Daisy Road in Loris are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash in which a home was struck by one of the involved vehicles. Two people are...
