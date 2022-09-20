ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 15

Connie Locklear
4d ago

anyone who sells death drugs should be charged with attempted murder. if someone overdoses murder.

Reply(1)
3
Related
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnsonville, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

One dead in Dillon County stabbing

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Scam Alert: Florence Co. deputies warn of missed jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's office said telephone scammers are at it again and this time they are calls about missed jury duty. Citizens are receiving phone calls and the caller ID said “Florence County Sheriff’s Office.” When they answer, the caller identifies him/herself as Deputy Tony Davis with the sheriff’s office. The deputy then states that because you failed to appear for jury duty the court has issued a bench warrant for your arrest. Next, you are told that you can avoid the arrest by paying a small fine, which in this case is $400. They instruct you to get a gift card or load a credit card for that amount and give the caller the card security or PIN number.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drug Trafficking#Guns#Crime Stoppers#Fcso#Android
wpde.com

Police searching for person of interest in Conway card fraud cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating financial transaction fraud cases that happened at multiple Conway businesses on Sept. 3. Investigators were able to get pictures of the person of interest and are asking for help to identify the person pictured. NEW: 'In Ukraine, we had a...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
wpde.com

3-year-old girl missing from Sumter County park found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing 3-year-old girl has been found safe. 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the wood line less than a mile from the campsite where she had last been seen. She was reported missing on Friday around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Georgetown County Sheriff cracking down on speeding violations

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver wants something to be done about an increase in recent speeding violations on Highway 17. The Sheriff posted to Facebook an apology that said "I want to apologize to the citizens of Georgetown County for not responding properly to the ever-constant speeding/traffic issues that have faced our county for years."
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Outside fire reported on Emerson Drive in Horry County: Official

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Emerson Drive at 5:33 a.m. An outside fire had spread to the exterior of the structure before being extinguished. There’s no damage to the structure’s interior, nor reported injuries....
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy