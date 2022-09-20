Read full article on original website
Operation Kid Forward helps young girls feel like a princess for a night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 65 young girls across Chatham County had their own prince and a crown tonight. It was the first ball put on by Operation Kid Forward for these girls who don’t have father figures. Operation Kid Forward got county leaders, military and first responders to step...
INTERVIEW: Learning more about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever heard of PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?. If you’re a woman who has had trouble getting pregnant, you might have. Just about everyone else - probably not. PCOS is a condition affecting as many as 5 million women in the U.S. And...
INTERVIEW: Student films selected for film festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Arts Academy’s first-ever Film & Television class has recently had two of their short films, The Caddington Academy and The Slip Up, nominated to the prestigious All American High School Film Festival in NYC. The student films were selected from over 2500 submissions for...
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
The Star Wars comic you’ll only find in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The popularity and value of comic books has only grown over the past couple years. Naturally that has fans and collectors constantly on the look out for the next big, unique item and Neighborhood Comics in Savannah now has just that. “When you think about a...
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
Out of the Darkness Walk held to raise awareness for suicide prevention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Groups gathered at Lake Mayer this Saturday morning to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Teams walked around the lake for the Out of the Darkness Walk. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the event which provides support services and resources in addition to the walk.
Savannah Great Strides walk happening on Saturday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Great Strides walk will get underway Saturday morning. The fundraising event offers hope to those living with cystic fibrosis. Tom Triplett Community Park will be filled with people Saturday all working on the same mission - finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. It’s a rare, genetic disease that the Dick family says changed their lives.
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's Disappearance
32-year-old Diontae Roberson and his sister, Chyna Funkhouser, are close. When they were young, the pair formed a rap group in their grandparent's house. "He was always so talented. He could make you laugh, he could draw. We used to dance together," Chyna told Savannah Now.
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions. Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money. But there is free assistance out there for those who need it. Friday, there’s a free...
Savannah Day of Peace
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will be a day of peace and unity for members from all sectors of our community. The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire is hosting the first “Day of Peace” event in Savannah. Jill Cheeks, the Executive Director for The Mediation Center, joined...
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease. Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s...
Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park
Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
True Blue 5k race kicks off Georgia Southern Homecoming
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners at Georgia Southern got in the Homecoming spirit bright and early Saturday morning. The annual True Blue 5k race helps kick off Homecoming with a run through parts of campus. In recent years, the university has teamed with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation as...
Liberty Co. ready for its close-up
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
WIC expands available baby formulas to help with shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pediatricians say parents are still having a hard time finding formula for their babies. The baby formula shortage began in February after recalls on some formulas caused supply chain issues. Still today, shelves are almost empty. Woman, Infant and Children (WIC) experts are finding ways to...
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
