ComicBook
House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump
House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros. Thanks to the House of...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares New Poster, Trailer
The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its main series some time ago, and now, it seems the franchise is keeping its eye on the future. While its manga is out exploring a new generation of heroes, the anime is preparing to do the same on its own time. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is on the horizon, and we've been given a new poster-trailer combo ahead of its release.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
Netflix's "You" Will Be Out In Two Parts Next Year, And Joe Is Looking Creepier Than Ever
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
‘Avatar’ Rerelease King Of The World With $31M Global Bow, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Wrings $30M WW Start, ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Flying Offshore – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: There was extra oomph at the international box office this weekend as Disney’s rerelease of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar grossed $20.5M from 50 offshore markets for a $30.5M global launch. The remastered 4K HDR version of the biggest movie ever was catnip to fans with No. 1s in several markets and, as designed, sets the table for James Cameron’s upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Meanwhile, the other major newcomer, Warner Bros/New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling, came in at $30M global with the majority of grosses from domestic. Internationally, the Olivia Wilde-directed pic made $10.8M in 61...
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
ComicBook
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Drops First 2 Trailers
Nier: Automata is one of those franchises you can recognize at a glance. Yoko Taro, its director, and the rest of the IP's executives have turned the role-playing game into a top-selling machine. Of course, this meant fans were curious to learn an anime was in the works for Nier: Automata, and its first two trailers have been released.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamers Are Furious Following New Changes; Some Threaten to Leave Platform
Twitch streamers are pretty furious following the company's decision to drastically change how much money it takes from content creators. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and that's largely because of the creators who have streamed on it for years. Without creative, entertaining creators, there would be no Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has rewarded its creators over the years with new features and money via donations, subscriptions, and more. Amazon even introduced a feature that allows viewers to connect their Amazon Prime accounts and give a streamer one free sub every month, pretty much giving the streamer free money.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
ComicBook
Andor Is the Most Adult Star Wars Project Yet
Andor has premiered its first episodes on Disney+, telling the backstory of the hardened Rebel spy who helped uncover the secret of the Death Star and its fatal weakness. The time in which Andor begins is a dark one (5 BBY) – a moment when the Galactic Empire is at its strongest, and the spark of rebellion has not yet caught on into a wildfire. By taking the focus away from all the fantasy and philosophy of the Jedi, and putting it on the everyday people caught up in the struggle, Andor is, by far, the most adult Star Wars project that the franchise has ever produced.
ComicBook
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: What's the Deal With Mithril in The Lord of the Rings Series?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought the rare and powerful metal called mithril into its story over the past couple of episodes. As light as it is strong, mithril is the material used to make the shirt that Bilbo gives to Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, which saves Frodo's life during the battle with the cave troll in The Fellowship of the Ring. It's appropriate since that fight takes place in the mines of Moria, the former location of the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, where mithril was discovered and mined until its fall.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff
Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
ComicBook
Law & Order Premiere Crossover Features Heartbreaking Death
Tonight's Law & Order premiere crossover event hit the ground running from the very beginning with tense moments and thrilling action, but it also featured a heartbreaking death. Spoilers are incoming for tonight's Law & Order SVU portion of the Law & Order crossover, so if you want to go on unspoiled you've been warned. The death hit Elliot Stabler especially hard, as it was his informant Vince who had successfully infiltrated Maxim Sirenko's crew. Sirenko shoots Vince multiple times and while he survived long enough for Stabler to get to him, he ultimately didn't survive the attack.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
ComicBook
NASA Shares Creepy Space Pic to Celebrate Spooky Season
Now that the seasons have changed, spooky season has officially arrived. It's once again that time of the year where anyone and everyone from Spirit Halloween to NASA aims to get as spooky as possible. In the case of the latter, the space agency shared a creepy picture Saturday, showcasing a cosmic horror in the form of a nebula.
