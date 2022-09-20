ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested

By Karlton Clay
 4 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain , 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime.

The incident happened on July 18th on Mike Padgett Highway .

According to the arrest warrant, Cain assaulted the victims with a deadly weapon, which resulted in serious bodily injury.

The arrest warrant also states that Cain fired off multiple rounds from a firearm striking the vehicle and hitting one victim in the torso and another victim in the left arm.

Authorities say the victims received medical attention at Doctors Hospital to be treated and are in stable condition.

