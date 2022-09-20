St. Louis loses top spot as murder capital of the U.S.A
St. Louis has surrendered the top spot on the list of murder capitals of America.
The latest FBI crime statistics show that New Orleans has had a 141% increase in homicides this year, reaching a rate of 52 per 100,000 residents. St. Louis has a rate of 45 per 100,000 residents.
In response, New Orleans police will begin reassigning officers to patrol duty in high-crime areas this week.
Chicago has seen a surge in killings as well, but their 11 per 100,000 is only a quarter of the St. Louis rates. New York City has a murder rate of just 2.4 per 100,000.
