St. Louis loses top spot as murder capital of the U.S.A

 4 days ago

St. Louis has surrendered the top spot on the list of murder capitals of America.

The latest FBI crime statistics show that New Orleans has had a 141% increase in homicides this year, reaching a rate of 52 per 100,000 residents. St. Louis has a rate of 45 per 100,000 residents.

In response, New Orleans police will begin reassigning officers to patrol duty in high-crime areas this week.

Chicago has seen a surge in killings as well, but their 11 per 100,000 is only a quarter of the St. Louis rates. New York City has a murder rate of just 2.4 per 100,000.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

