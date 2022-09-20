ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Week 5 Prep Football Hero Poll

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
Each week this high school football season, the Sun-News will ask readers to vote on the Prep Football Hero Poll.

The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon at lcsun-news.com and in Friday's print edition.

The Week 5 nominees are:

Riley Mendez, Las Cruces defensive tackle: Mendez had two sacks, three tackles for loss and three hurries last week for the Bulldawgs.

Kaden Quinones, Mayfield WR/DB: Quinones had 8 receptions for 148 yards on offense with six tackles on defense.

Logan Tarango, Organ Mountain QB: Tarango had three total touchdowns with no turnovers for the Knights.

