NFL

CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule

Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season

Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports

How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Boston College 1-2; Florida State 3-0 The Boston College Eagles are 1-4 against the Florida State Seminoles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports

Chargers' Justin Herbert listed as questionable but Vegas betting markets suggest he may miss Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers are holding out hope that Justin Herbert will be able to play on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team officially listed him as questionable despite being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and not participating in practice at all on Friday. The quarterback suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage late in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.
CBS Sports

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury

Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CBS Sports

College football rankings, grades: Oklahoma gets an 'F', Alabama earns 'A+' on Week 4 report card

Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday was a rollercoaster ride from noon ET until well past midnight. No. 6 Oklahoma was stunned at home by Kansas State in a game that saw the Sooners defense give up five total touchdowns to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The loss may very well prevent them from a chance at making the College Football Playoff field down the road. Elsewhere, No. 7 USC escaped with a win over Oregon State in a nail-biter that proved the Trojans offense may not be as electric as it appeared through the first three games of the season.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup

Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta. Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
