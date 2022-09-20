Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
College football Week 4 winners, losers, overreactions: Kicking blunders plague SEC teams, Oklahoma in trouble
There's one phrase that makes blood run cold from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Provo, Utah: College kickers. On Saturday, the fortunes of four SEC programs were changed in an instant by two college kickers missing critical kicks in painful fashion. Arkansas had a manageable 42-yarder to beat Texas A&M for a...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Oklahoma, USC in action
Another action-packed college football Saturday is on deck with all but one of the teams ranked in the AP Top 25 teams in action during Week 4. Featured among the action will be three games pitting ranked teams against each other, including a pair of SEC showdowns as conference play begins to heat up around the country.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Kansas State over Oklahoma among value plays in Week 4
Conference play is finally upon us as the vast majority of leagues deliver quality matchups in Week 4. Instead of searching through the dregs of mismatched nonconference games, this week finally gives us some battles between programs that know each other intimately. That's where real value can be found. Finding...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
CBS Sports
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Boston College 1-2; Florida State 3-0 The Boston College Eagles are 1-4 against the Florida State Seminoles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Justin Herbert listed as questionable but Vegas betting markets suggest he may miss Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers are holding out hope that Justin Herbert will be able to play on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team officially listed him as questionable despite being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and not participating in practice at all on Friday. The quarterback suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage late in Los Angeles' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury
Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CBS Sports
USC vs. Oregon State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
One of the top under-the-radar games on the Week 4 college football schedule will take place in Corvallis, Oregon, when Oregon State hosts No. 7 USC in a Pac-12 Conference matchup. Both teams are undefeated, and both teams are trying to make a statement for different reasons. In the Trojans'...
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Oklahoma gets an 'F', Alabama earns 'A+' on Week 4 report card
Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday was a rollercoaster ride from noon ET until well past midnight. No. 6 Oklahoma was stunned at home by Kansas State in a game that saw the Sooners defense give up five total touchdowns to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The loss may very well prevent them from a chance at making the College Football Playoff field down the road. Elsewhere, No. 7 USC escaped with a win over Oregon State in a nail-biter that proved the Trojans offense may not be as electric as it appeared through the first three games of the season.
CBS Sports
Broncos bring in help for Nathaniel Hackett, hire Jerry Rosburg to assist struggling head coach during games
The Denver Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg as senior assistant, and will be tasked with advising head coach Nathaniel Hackett on game-management operations, per 9NEWS in Denver. The addition of Rosburg comes after criticism over how Hackett has coached in his first two games this season. The hiring was official...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta. Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Trade grades: Pistons steal Bojan Bogdanovic, hit home run with deal; underwhelming move for Jazz
The fire sale continues: The Utah Jazz will trade forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to The Athletic. There are no draft picks changing hands in the deal. If this is the Pistons' last major move of the offseason,...
