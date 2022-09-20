ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Arkansas AD Measures Hogs Against Rest of SEC at Little Rock Touchdown Club

By allHOGS Staff
 4 days ago

Cam Little kicks shake through drive-thru, Yuracheck explains full athletic program approach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek joins David Bazzel as the featured speaker for this week's Little Rock Touchdown Club.

In addition, Razorback fans get the chance to see how accurate Cam Little is at kicking a shake out a drive-thru window.

ESPN's Marty Smith will join Bazzel next on Sept. 26.

fox16.com

Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround

Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
KHBS

FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff

I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
PINE BLUFF, AR
