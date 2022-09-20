Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Palestinian President Abbas: Israel "destroying" two-state solution
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN on Friday welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's support for a two-state solution as a "positive development," but stressed the real test will be whether Israel commits to an immediate resumption of peace talks. Driving the news: In his UN General Assembly speech...
Russia's neighbors move to close borders to Russians fleeing conscription
A number of Russia's neighboring countries moved to restrict entry for Russians this week as thousands of Russian men attempted to flee military conscription. Driving the news: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of an estimated 300,000 Russian citizens on Wednesday amid a string of stinging Russian losses in Ukraine, following a successful and rapid counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces earlier this month.
Russian men fleeing country to avoid military service under Putin's order
Russian men facing potential military conscription have fled the country in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s partial military mobilization order earlier this week, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: The exodus signaled the unpopularity of the order and the extent people were willing to go to avoid...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 2,000 detained during protests in Russia; Putin allies concerned over mobilisation ‘excesses’
Latest updates: all the news and developments from the war in Ukraine
Ukrainian MP: "China is not our friend"
China's support for Russia in the war in Ukraine has disappointed many Ukrainians, parliamentary member Oleksandr Merezhko tells Axios in an interview. Why it matters: Beijing has tried to both support Russia and convince Europe that it supports the principles of sovereignty and the rule of law. Ukrainians aren't buying it, Merezhko says.
U.S. expands internet access in Iran as government cracks down on protests
The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced it would allow tech companies to expand internet access in Iran in the wake of a government crackdown on protests and internet availability. Why it matters: Iran's restrictions could prevent Iranians who are protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in...
Italy general election 2022: voting enters final hours – live
An exit poll is due at 11pm local time (10pm BST), when voting closes
UN General Assembly previews climate summit conflicts
The United Nations General Assembly this week gave hints of a coming clash between developing nations and the industrialized world over how to compensate vulnerable nations that are being hit hardest by climate change. Why it matters: With climate disasters taking a mounting toll in vulnerable countries, much of the...
UN human rights commission says war crimes were committed in Ukraine
A United Nations human rights commission said Friday its initial investigation into Russia's invasion of Ukraine has found evidence of war crimes. Why it matters: Based on its investigation, the International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine in the roughly seven months since Russia invaded. The commission did not specify who was responsible for allegedly committing the offenses.
World Bank president declines calls to step down
World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that he will not resign, less than one day after Axios reported that Biden administration officials may try to oust him. The big picture: Malpass apologized for remarks he made this week when he would not answer whether climate change was caused by humans. "I don't know — I'm not a scientist," he said during the event, sparking international furor.
Zelensky: Putin's mobilization is admission that Russia is struggling
Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 reservists is tantamount to an admission that the country is struggling to continue its war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Driving the news: "[Putin] has completed he has announced the mobilization. It used to be hidden. Now,...
China warns "external" interference in Taiwan will lead to "forceful" response
China warned world leaders to not interfere with the country's plan to reunify with Taiwan, adding that doing so would lead to severe consequences. The big picture: Tensions between China and the U.S. have been shaky regarding Taiwan, particularly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island last month. Flashback:...
Scoop: Biden administration may try to oust World Bank head
Biden officials have considered trying to oust World Bank President David Malpass, who took office during the Trump administration, because they believe he's weak on climate, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Administration officials are deeply concerned by Malpass' failure to answer this week when asked...
Iran says internet crackdown will continue amid protests over Mahsa Amini's death
Iranian officials said they will continue restricting internet access until growing protests cease over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in police custody earlier this month, CNN reports. Driving the news: Thousands have poured into the streets across the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was...
