World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that he will not resign, less than one day after Axios reported that Biden administration officials may try to oust him. The big picture: Malpass apologized for remarks he made this week when he would not answer whether climate change was caused by humans. "I don't know — I'm not a scientist," he said during the event, sparking international furor.

