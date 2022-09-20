ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Palestinian President Abbas: Israel "destroying" two-state solution

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN on Friday welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's support for a two-state solution as a "positive development," but stressed the real test will be whether Israel commits to an immediate resumption of peace talks. Driving the news: In his UN General Assembly speech...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Russia's neighbors move to close borders to Russians fleeing conscription

A number of Russia's neighboring countries moved to restrict entry for Russians this week as thousands of Russian men attempted to flee military conscription. Driving the news: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of an estimated 300,000 Russian citizens on Wednesday amid a string of stinging Russian losses in Ukraine, following a successful and rapid counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces earlier this month.
POLITICS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Axios

Ukrainian MP: "China is not our friend"

China's support for Russia in the war in Ukraine has disappointed many Ukrainians, parliamentary member Oleksandr Merezhko tells Axios in an interview. Why it matters: Beijing has tried to both support Russia and convince Europe that it supports the principles of sovereignty and the rule of law. Ukrainians aren't buying it, Merezhko says.
POLITICS
Axios

UN General Assembly previews climate summit conflicts

The United Nations General Assembly this week gave hints of a coming clash between developing nations and the industrialized world over how to compensate vulnerable nations that are being hit hardest by climate change. Why it matters: With climate disasters taking a mounting toll in vulnerable countries, much of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

UN human rights commission says war crimes were committed in Ukraine

A United Nations human rights commission said Friday its initial investigation into Russia's invasion of Ukraine has found evidence of war crimes. Why it matters: Based on its investigation, the International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine in the roughly seven months since Russia invaded. The commission did not specify who was responsible for allegedly committing the offenses.
POLITICS
Axios

World Bank president declines calls to step down

World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that he will not resign, less than one day after Axios reported that Biden administration officials may try to oust him. The big picture: Malpass apologized for remarks he made this week when he would not answer whether climate change was caused by humans. "I don't know — I'm not a scientist," he said during the event, sparking international furor.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Zelensky: Putin's mobilization is admission that Russia is struggling

Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 reservists is tantamount to an admission that the country is struggling to continue its war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Driving the news: "[Putin] has completed he has announced the mobilization. It used to be hidden. Now,...
POLITICS
Axios

China warns "external" interference in Taiwan will lead to "forceful" response

China warned world leaders to not interfere with the country's plan to reunify with Taiwan, adding that doing so would lead to severe consequences. The big picture: Tensions between China and the U.S. have been shaky regarding Taiwan, particularly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island last month. Flashback:...
CHINA
Axios

Scoop: Biden administration may try to oust World Bank head

Biden officials have considered trying to oust World Bank President David Malpass, who took office during the Trump administration, because they believe he's weak on climate, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Administration officials are deeply concerned by Malpass' failure to answer this week when asked...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
